Car Overturns During Driving Rainstorm, Injuring Two People

A car hydroplaned during a blinding rain-and-thunderstorm that created “zero” visibility Thursday, overturning on the South Georgia Parkway near Greenlawn Cemetery and injuring the two occupants, said Ware County Sheriff’s Detective Neil Skerratt.

The driver, Haley C. Waters, and her passenger, Stormy Williams, both of the 6600 block of Britt Still Road, Nahunta, were taken by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of their injuries, following the 6:26 p.m. accident, said Skerratt.

When Sgt. Michael Ray arrived on the scene, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McClain was already there, and was talking with the two victims inside the ambulance, Skerratt said.

The driver told lawmen she hydroplaned in a curve and the vehicle, a 2011 Buick Lucerne, overturned multiple times, coming to rest near an entrance to the cemetery.

Skerratt said the woman’s car was towed from the scene with extensive damage.

Ware County Fire Department Capt. Joe McPhaul said his crew responded to the scene to assist and encountered the heaviest rain and fiercest lightning he had seen in years.

“Tell everybody to watch out for that lightning,” said McPhaul. “It … was … awful.”