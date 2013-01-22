Car-Jack Attempt Fails; Wadley Road Woman, 22, Behind Bars

A young Wadley Road woman who tried to car-jack her neighbor, a 61-year-old grandmother, is in jail charged with robbery and criminal attempt to commit vehicle theft, said Randy Royal, sheriff of Ware County.

Chelsey Marie Aldridge, 22, who lives in the 2900 block of Wadley Road, waved down the neighbor Monday at 6:24 p.m. at a point within the city limits of Waycross saying she needed a ride home.

As they reached the Wadley Road-Smith Road, Aldridge told the driver to pull over and get out of the vehicle as she intended to steal it from her, said Royal. Fearing that Aldridge had a weapon, the woman instead drove into the yard of a neighbor and began yelling for help, the sheriff said.

Royal said that a man inside the house heard the commotion and witnessed the women vying with each other for possession of the car keys. The man told the investigating deputy that the driver indicated that Aldridge might be armed with a gun or knife.

Aldridge finally left walking, Royal said, adding that the deputy arrived and found her walking in the area. He said she was taken into custody. She was booked into the Ware County jail by Sgt. Ethan Murray, Royal said.

Royal also reported a criminal damage to property case. A man who has a contract with Georgia Power to mow the grass at the Kettle Creek substation parked his tractor at the ground around noon Saturday, and when he returned at 10 a.m. Monday, he found the windows had been broken out of the tractor, Royal said.

He said the man reported that window replacement would cost about $5,000. Ware County detectives are continuing investigating the case, said Royal.