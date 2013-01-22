Car Hits House On Brunel St.; Driver Injured

A Waycross man was injured Saturday about midnight when the car he was driving veered off Brunel Street and hit three medians, a yield sign, some shrubbery and a house at 1206 Brunel St., heavily damaging the car and the house, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Kendall Storey, 28, had left the scene of the accident by the time police arrived but turned himself in Sunday evening, complaining of injury, said Cox.

Driving a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, Storey was northbound on Brunel approaching Haines Avenue when he veered off the road, said Cox. The passenger side tires hit three medians, as the car knocked down a yield sign and plowed over some bushes before slamming into the house, essentially shearing off the back of the dwelling, said Cox.

Storey is charged with failure to maintain a lane and leaving the scene of an accident, said Cox.

Officer Hunter Thomas investigated the late night crash.