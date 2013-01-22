Car Flips; Woman Is Hurt

ALMA — An Alma woman was injured Tuesday when her vehicle went out of control on Georgia Highway 64 and overturned, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Tonya Lynn Lopez, 45, was taken by Bacon County ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for examination and treatment of injuries she suffered in the 3:38 p.m. crash, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2001 Ford Explorer, Lopez was westbound on Highway 64 when the vehicle veered onto the north shoulder for 229 feet, said Swinea. The vehicle then continued for 49 feet across both lanes of travel and began spinning. The Explorer then left the roadway for 123 feet and overturned onto it right side.

Lopez was the only occupant of the vehicle, said Swinea.

Trooper Josh Taylor was in charge of the investigation.