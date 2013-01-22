Car Chase Through Alma Ends In A Crash

ALMA — Alma police helped with a high-speed car chase that began in Baxley and raced through Alma on U.S. 1 Sunday before the suspect vehicle crashed just south of the city, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

A busy weekend in Alma also saw the police dealing with an aggravated stalking case and the passing of fake $100 bills at a local business, Leslie said.

On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., APD became involved in a vehicle chase that began in Baxley.

Leslie said Baxley Police stopped a vehicle for speeding. and as officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle and then learned the vehicle had been stolen three hours earlier in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Alma police entered the vehicle pursuit as the chase approached Alma,” said Leslie. The APD was able to terminate the pursuit south of Alma on U.S. 1 when the vehicle crashed.”

Leslie said the occupants, a 17-year old and a 16-year old from North Carolina, were transported from the scene to Savannah Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the crash of the fleeing vehicle.

Officials with Savannah Memorial informed local law enforcement the two are in stable condition, said Leslie.

The Georgia State Patrol worked the crash investigation. The driver will face charges of theft by receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and a variety of other traffic offenses which will include DUI (driving under the influence), said Leslie.

“The two occupants will most likely face traffic charges in Baxley and Jacksonville, Fla.,” Leslie concluded.

On Thursday, APD responded to a local business regarding a counterfeit $100 dollar bill that had been passed there.

“The APD continues to urge all business owner, /operators and staff to be vigilant to counterfeit money,” said Leslie.

On Friday, the APD’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested Charles Robert Matthews II, 25, of Alma, for aggravated stalking, said Leslie.

“Matthews’ arrest followed Matthews’ violation of a temporary protection order served on Matthews just three days earlier,” said Leslie.