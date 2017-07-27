Car Burglary Suspects Jailed

Following an intensive investigation into multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the county’s jurisdiction, Ware County detectives have arrested three men on felony charges related to three cases, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

A citizen who caught the suspects in the act of an auto burglary Tuesday engaged in a vehicle chase with them and the chase ended in a two-car collision, at which time the citizen stopped pursuing. Evidence from the collision eventually led to the arrests, Royal said.

Jarred Tyler Richardson, 18, of the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street, Stephon Adrian Daniels, 17, of the 1200 block of Mary Street, and Antavious Qua’shon Taylor, 17, of the 1200 block of Mary Street, were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Ware County jail on three felony counts of vehicle burglary, said Royal.

“Ware County has recently seen several entering auto cases where cars or trucks were entered and items stolen,” said Royal. “On Tuesday a homeowner found someone going through his vehicle and chased the suspects in his vehicle. The two vehicles made contact and through that damage, detectives were able to match the damage found on a car (that was parked) in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street. We also found surveillance footage at specific areas (along the chase route) to provide evidence.”

A search warrant was executed at a house in the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street Wednesday, said Royal, and Richardson was arrested. An interview of Richardson led to the arrests of Taylor and Daniels.

“We have several other open cases and there is the possibility these may be linked to them as well,” said Royal. “The cases all remain under investigation.”

The three teens remained in jail this morning, he said.