C.C. McCray Is To Lead Annual Christmas Parade

C.C. McCray will be the grand marshal for the annual Waycross Christmas Parade to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. Waycross City Commissioner John Threat announced during Tuesday’s bi-monthly commission meeting that McCray had been chosen to lead the parade under the theme “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” The parade, held in conjunction with the City of Blackshear, will be the centerpiece of a host of activities downtown that evening. In addition to the parade, Santa Claus will be available for photographs from 5 to 6 p.m. at Doughboy Park while the movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown beginning at 5 p.m. at Phoenix Park. There will be s’mores to enjoy before the parade. There is s $10 fee to be in the parade. Those interested can get an entry form at City Hall or online at http://www.waycrossga.com/2018-christmas-parade. It can be mailed to Christmas Parade 2018, P.O. Drawer 99, Waycross, Ga., 31502 or faxed to (912) 287-2946. The deadline to enter with the $10 fee is Dec. 3 to be eligible for cash prizes. A late fee of $25 will be accepted through Dec. 5. Prizes will be $300, $200 and $100 for the top three floats and $150, $100 and $50 for the top three vehicles. For more information, contact Peggy Grady at (912) 287-2969 or pgrady@waycrossga.com