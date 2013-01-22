BUS ‘STOP!’

A 2011 Ford F-150 truck driven by Chadwick Clay Strickland, 28, of the 400 Block of Blount Road, rear-ended a Ware County school bus Wednesday afternoon on Wacona Drive, Captain Neil Skerratt of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department said. Skerratt said Strickland told law enforcement officlals that he was adjusting his radio and looked up to see the bus had stopped in front of him. Strickland attempted to swerve to miss the bus, but the truck struck its left rear, Skerratt said. Strickland’s truck sustained substantial damage while the bus had only minor damage, Skerratt said. He said there were 10 students on the bus, driven by Jacqueline B. Revels, 64, of the 300 block of Jessie St. There were no complaints of injuries, the captain said. Georgia State Trooper Myles Cooper was the lead investigator of the accident with Sgt. Ethan Murray and Deputy Hunter Thomas from the Ware Sheriff’s Department assisting.

