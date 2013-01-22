Burglars Get Guns Early Today

Ware County detectives are investigating a break-in and theft of several firearms at a house in the 1900 block of Sinclair Street that occurred between 1 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. today, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The owner returned home after work this morning and discovered a rear door glass broken out. Entering the home, the occupant discovered that a pistol was missing and checked the closet for other firearms, which were also gone, said Skerratt.

Reported stolen from the house were an AR-15 with a laser light, a Ruger semi-automatic handgun of unspecified caliber and a .22-caliber rifle, said Skerratt. Nothing else was removed and no other items were moved about.

“There is a possible suspect in this case,” said Skerratt. “It is being assigned to a detective for investigation.”