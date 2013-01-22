Burglars Break In, Steal On Mary Street

Household goods were reported stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Mary Street that was forcibly entered in recent days, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Officers were dispatched to the house where they met with the victim. Cox said the victim reported returning home during the day Monday and realized right away that several things were missing.

A bed, many pieces of clothing and more had been removed from the house, Cox said.

Forced entry was made through a window, said Cox.

“We are still investigating this burglary,” said Cox.