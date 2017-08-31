Brunswick Gang Leader, Drug Thug Sentenced To 25 Years

BRUNSWICK — Calvin Lewis, 38, of Brunswick, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 25 years in federal prison for his role in a violent gang and drug trafficking organization that operated in southeast Georgia and elsewhere, said Acting United States Attorney James D. Durham.

Evidence presented during numerous hearings revealed that Lewis was the Brunswick-area leader of the Rolling 20’s Bloods gang, whose members endured “beat-ins” as part of their initiations, said Durham.

Melvina Lewis, Calvin Lewis’ wife, was previously sentenced to 165 months in federal prison and their step-son, Jamar Bradley, was sentenced to 215 months in prison for their involvement, said Durham.

“During a lengthy undercover investigation, FBI agents and Glynn County Police Department investigators conducted multiple wiretaps to gather evidence and to dismantle Lewis’ drug organization,” said Durham. “Wire intercepts revealed that Lewis encouraged his fellow gang members to gather firearms to protect their drug trafficking organization and to retaliate against threats, both perceived and real. Investigating agents were also able to determine that Lewis and other conspirators sold kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine from ‘trap’ houses located throughout Brunswick.”

Durham said Lewis was one of 19 conspirators in Brunswick convicted as part of an investigation dubbed by law enforcement as “Operation Bloody Prince.”

The operation was investigated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which is comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement agents.

Agencies that participated in the FBI-led investigation included the Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force, the Glynn County Police Department and the United States Marshal’s Service.

Assistant United States attorneys E. Greg Gilluly Jr. and Tania D. Groover prosecuted the cases on behalf of the United States.