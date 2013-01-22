Brown Succumbs To Wreck Injuries

A Waycross man who was seriously injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Pebble Hill Road north of Waycross has died, said the Georgia State Patrol.

James Wendell Brown, 40, of Waycross, was pronounced dead about 2:40 p.m. Thursday at UF Health Jacksonville, said GSP Waycross post commander Sgt. Terry Thrift.

Several of Brown’s family members were with him at the Florida hospital when he died from the injuries he had suffered in the accident.

Brown was alone in the vehicle, a 1988 Ford Ranger, when it crashed and overturned on Pebble Hill Road about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Thrift said the truck entered a deep ditch where the front passenger side struck an embankment.

The truck spun around and overturned, coming to rest on its roof, said Thrift.

Trooper Myles Cooper investigated the accident.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home of Waycross is serving the family in making funeral plans.