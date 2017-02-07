Broken Tail Light Traffic Stop Uncovers Meth

Two Waycross men were arrested Saturday just before 2 a.m. when a deputy found them in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine during what had started out to be a “routine” traffic stop for a broken tail light, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

“It turned out to be anything but routine,” Royal said. “They found a large — very large — amount of methamphetamine, a large amount of money and a bookkeeping ledger listing names of people who owed one of them money.”

Keith Allen Boyd, 58, of the 1800 block of Pine Street, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a tail light violation, said Royal.

His passenger, James Robbins “Pony Tail” Belch, 58, of the 400 block of Jupiter Street, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, a probation violation stemming from a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Deputy James Cox made a traffic stop on the Nissan Frontier pickup truck on Blackshear Avenue after he observed the non-functioning tail light. Royal said Cox noted that both the driver and passenger appeared to be tired, sluggish, had blood shot eyes, were trembling and stuttering and he believed they were under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

“Boyd told Deputy Cox that he had been on probation for armed robbery and had served several years in prison,” said Royal. “During a pat-down, the deputy found a pocket knife in his pocket, along with a bag of methamphetamine and a cigarette lighter. At that point, the deputy put him in restraints and called for backup.”

Cox then found a large hunting knife near where Belch was seated and found in his right trouser pocket a bag of methamphetamine, Royal said.

The deputy then located a hole in the vinyl of the back seat and found inside the hole a brown bag containing a large glass smoking pipe, a notebook ledger listing people who owed Boyd money, several other bags of methamphetamine and — in a tool box on the back of the truck — the deputy found more bags of meth and an undisclosed amount of money. Royal said methamphetamine was also found concealed in a speaker box.

“The deputy also found a large number of unused plastic bags that are commonly used in packaging drugs, along with a digital scale,” Royal said. “This was a pretty good hit by Deputy Cox and Sgt. Robert Weiss.”

Royal said lawmen also learned that Belch was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Both were being held in the Ware County jail, Royal said.