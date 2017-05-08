Boy, 8, On Dirt Bike Hurt In Collision

An 8-year-old Blackshear boy was seriously injured Saturday in a dirt bike’s collision with an SUV and four people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, say local traffic investigators.

The boy was injured when he drove his dirt bike into the path of a sport utility vehicle on Elmer Thrift Road near its intersection with Slash Pine Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kyler Darren Chancey was taken by a Ware County ambulance to Ware County High School where an AirEvac helicopter was waiting to transport him to UF Health Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment, said Royal.

His injuries included a compound fracture of one of his legs, the sheriff said.

Riding a 2004 Honda 70-F series dirt bike, the young boy came out of a wooded area and attempted to cross Elmer Thrift Road, entering the path of a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Kayla Elane Johns, 23, of Virginia Avenue, Waycross.

Royal said the car hit the bike and dragged it for about 30 feet. Johns, who tried to avoid striking the bike by swerving, was not injured in the 7:45 p.m. crash.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams investigated the accident, assisted by Cpl. Bill Thomas of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver and his three passengers were injured Saturday when the vehicle they were in crashed on the South Georgia Parkway at its intersection with the Scapa Road Bypass, said Royal.

Cian Joshua Hill, 18, of Homerville, and his passengers, Jervonta Johnson, 20, Machari Le’Antes Bighams, 18, and Tyrese Tolbert, 17, all of Homerville, were taken by Ware County ambulances to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of their injuries, said Royal.

Driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon, Hill was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle. Royal said the car entered the median and the driver over-corrected, then entered a ditch on the right side of the roadway. The car began to overturn more than once causing extensive damage, the sheriff said.

Trooper First Class Myles Cooper, of the Georgia State Patrol, investigated the 4:10 p.m. crash. He was assisted by Deputy Daniel Guest.