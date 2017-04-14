Bogus Cash Is Seen In Alma

ALMA — Counterfeit money continues to show up in south Georgia.

Alma police have made new cases recently after fake bills were passed, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie, adding that two suspects have been identified and are being sought.

On the morning of March 31, the Alma Police Department responded to Parker Food Mart regarding counterfeit money, said Leslie. Officers were informed a white female entered the store on the previous evening and passed a counterfeit $50 bill.

She has been identified as Dena Marie Fogle-Crider, 34, of Alma, said Leslie.

Again on April 3, APD responded to Pineland Bank regarding counterfeit money, Leslie said.

Officers were informed a black female, identified as Yakeatha Johnson, 37, of Alma, attempted to exchange a counterfeit $50 bill for a valid bill.

Both Fogle-Crider and Johnson are wanted for forgery-first degree, said Leslie.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Alma Police Department (912) 632-8751.

In recent days, counterfeiting has been problematic in Douglas and Coffee County, said Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

In an unrelated case in Alma, Leslie said that on Wednesday, APD’s Crime Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle with an expired tag on Douglas Street.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered Dustin Hand, 27, of Baxley, was in possession a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine.

Hand was arrested for possession of meth and was taken to the Bacon County jail, Leslie said.