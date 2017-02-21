Body Is Found In Pierce County

PATTERSON — Pierce County Sheriff’s officials and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation that started late Monday when a human body was found in a wooded area off Georgia Highway 32, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

“The deputies have determined it is human (remains) but I cannot say if it was male or female,” said Bennett. “We believe it is female but we cannot be sure at this point.”

Bennett said the body was found in “extreme eastern Pierce County” between Patterson and Bristol.

“At this point, that is all I can say,” said Bennett. “We will try to have more later.”