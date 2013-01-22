Blood Drive Prize Winners For September Are Revealed

The goal had been for 150 units.

Dubberly Glass and Georgia Metals were the monthly corporate co-sponsors of the Waycross Exchange Club blood drive on Sept. 24 and they provided the prize cash.

Door prize winners were:

$100 Jeramiah Lee, Robert Kimbrell

$50 Frank Roberson, Larry Wainright, Clay Lee, Misty Rowell

$20 Anita Lee Sapp, Derwin Griffin, Linton Robson, Kenneth Gaskins, Garland Turner, Stacey Quistiano, Cordelia Kirkland, Glynn Hickox, Glen Fish, Morris Godwin, Janice Perkins, Teresa Brakes, April Lyons, Timothy Saunders, Lemuel Corbitt

$10 Sarah Smith, William Bretherick, Amanda Inman, Michael Lacefield, Joshua Riggs, Robert Craven, Judy Leverett, Richard Lee, Julie Peacock,Jerry Hampton

Captain Joe’s Adrian Carter

Southern Belles Salon and Spa Basilee Fraley

The next Waycross Exchange Club blood drive at the fairgrounds will be Monday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Thank you for giving “The Gift of Life.”