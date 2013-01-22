Blackshear Man Severely Hurt In Rear-End Wreck

A Blackshear man was seriously injured in a rear-end collision on U.S. Highway 82 near Waycross Tuesday afternoon and was life-flighted to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Bradley Fulford, 37, injured in the 5 p.m. accident, was taken by Ware County EMS ambulance to Second Baptist Church and from there flown by AirEvac to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., said Capt. Neil Skerratt, of the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulford was driving a Ford Super Duty pickup truck east in the outside lane of the Brunswick Highway and was attempting to turn right into a private driveway, said Trooper Adrien Jean, of the Waycross GSP post. A Dodge Ram, driven by Cecil Loper, 79, of Hortense, was traveling east behind the Fulford vehicle and attempted to stop, skidding 25 feet, but his truck collided with the right rear of the Ford.

The Dodge continued forward for 45 feet, coming to rest in the same lane. The Ford rotated clockwise for 30 feet and the truck’s front struck the right rear of the Loper truck, Jean said.

After the secondary collision, the Ford ran off onto the shoulder of the road and came to rest on its passenger side, Jean said.

Skerratt said that the roof of the Fulford vehicle had to be cut off to allow rescue personnel to extricate Fulford before he was transported from the scene.

Skerratt wasn’t sure if Loper was injured, but he said he was not transported by EMS.

The GSP report was incomplete this morning, Jean said.

Related