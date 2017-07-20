Blackshear Man Hurt In SUV-Tractor Wreck

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was injured Tuesday when his sport utility vehicle collided with a farm tractor on U.S. Highway 84 at the 11 mile marker near here, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Christian Mackey, 20, was taken by a Pierce County ambulance to Wayne County Hospital in Jesup for treatment of his injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a Nissan Murano, Mackey was eastbound on U.S. 84 in the outside lane behind a John Deere tractor driven by John Walsh, 25, of Blackshear. Dixon said the front of the Mackey vehicle struck the rear of the Walsh tractor, causing both the SUV and the tractor to skid off the right side of the highway.

Senior Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 5:28 p.m. accident.