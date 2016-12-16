Black History Month Music-Drama Event Nears

The Okefenokee Heritage Center, Purlie Productions and the Black Heritage Committee are proud to present a production of “God’s Trombones,” a seven-sermon collection written by James Weldon Johnson, author of the Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The mixed dramatic and musical production, with music arranged by Willie Character, will be performed Feb. 10 and 11 in honor of the Black History Month Celebrations planned by the OHC.

These powerful sermons were written in the 1800s as a way to share the story of the Bible with those that could not read or understand the language of the text.

The performance will be interspersed with music created by Willie Character to make the evening a well rounded display of music and the powerful talent within our local community.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of the achievements and history of African Americans throughout the country that started in 1976.

The performance of “God’s Trombones” will be one of four events planned for the month of February in honor of this celebration.

Auditions for speakers will take place at the Okefenokee Heritage Center, 1460 N. Augusta Ave., Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“We welcome anyone to attend our audition who has a passion for preaching, history or public speaking,” said a spokesman.