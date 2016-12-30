Black Action Committee Announces Jan. 1 Program

The Waycross Black Action Committee is hosting the annual Emancipation Proclamation celebration on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m.

The program will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive.

The Emancipation Proclamation celebration is an annual program to commemorate the executive orders issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863 during the American Civil War.

“This year’s celebration will feature our youth,” said Carlos Nelson, Ware County District 1 commissioner.

The 2017 Debutantes and Junior Debutantes and the Rivers Foundation Beaus/Junior Beaus are in charge of the program.

Breanna Denton, 2017 Junior Debutante president, will be the program presider.

Invocation will be given by Christian Sanders, chaplain, Rivers Foundation Beaus/Junior Beaus and Kudos; scripture will be by Curshara Hagins; saxophone tribute will be given by Amber Bussey; reading of the Emancipation Proclamation will be by Tonisha Love; introduction of the speaker will be given by Aniya Akins and the benediction will be by Alexandria Pharmes, chaplin, 2017 Debutantes.

This year’s keynote speaker is Miya Latrise Malone, the daughter of the Rev Fer-Rell and First Lady Kecia Malone.

“As speaker, Miss Malone is expected to bring down the house, but the entire program will highlight the accomplishments of our youth,” said Marian Solomon-Gaines, program coordinator.

The program will start promptly at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, where the Rev Fer-Rell Malone Sr. is the Pastor.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information on this or other Black Action Committee programs, contact Commissioner Solomon-Gaines at 283-6757 or by e-mail at mariansolomon@bellsouth.net