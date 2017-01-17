Big Fire At Alma Blueberry Plant Extinguished Monday

ALMA — A portion of the Alma Pak blueberry processing facility near the Bacon County Airport off Highway 32 West was damaged Monday by a large fire, according to Ware County Fire Capt. Brian Varnadore.

Varnadore said a truck from Ware County responded with a crew of men to help with the firefighting effort which lasted for several hours.

“They had it all mopped up by late Monday,” said Varnadore.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Ware, Coffee County and the City of Douglas, according to reports.

Alma Pak is in the middle of a $4 million expansion project, but that area of the facility was not harmed by the fire, according to details on the Alma Times website.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, sources said, adding that is hasn’t been determined from a financial standpoint how much damage occurred.

Alma Fire Chief Bradley Taylor was unavailable to provide information this morning.

No source has reported injuries; it is presumed, therefore, that no one was hurt.

Alma Pak was founded in 2001 to handle packaging of fresh blueberries grown in the southeast Georgia and getting them to market.