Big Crash Hurts Man

A Waycross man was seriously injured Wednesday when the pickup truck he was driving crashed and overturned on Pebble Hill Road north of Waycross, said the Georgia State Patrol.

James Wendell Brown, 40, was transported by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, then lifeflighted to UF Health Jacksonville, said GSP Waycross post commander Sgt. Terry Thrift.

“This was a one-vehicle, one-occupant accident,” said Thrift.

Driving a 1988 Ford Ranger, Brown was westbound on Pebble Hill Road when the truck left the roadway on the north shoulder for 63 feet. Thrift said the truck then entered a ditch for 24 feet where the front passenger side struck an ditch embankment.

The truck then rotated clockwise for 52 feet and overturned, coming to rest on its roof, said Thrift.

Trooper Myles Cooper investigated the 10:38 a.m. accident.

