Big Case Cracked As Theft Suspects Jailed

DOUGLAS — Two people believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in Coffee County dating back to late last year were arrested Friday after sheriff’s authorities executed a search warrant at a local residence and uncovered a mountain of stolen merchandise, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Claudin Pubien Jr., 26, and Sierra Hodges, 25, both of Douglas, have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, said Wooten.

The burglaries, which began around the Christmas season of 2016, generally occurred in the same manner with the offenders kicking in doors at random Coffee County homes and targeting such items as firearms, electronics and jewelry, said Wooten.

After a lengthy investigation, Coffee County sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at 316 E. Schley St., here Friday, where they discovered an abundance of stolen merchandise including “a load of guns, jewelry, watches, computers and TVs,” said Wooten.

Pubien and Hodges were peaceably taken into custody, said Wooten. Pubien has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives sort through the items confiscated.

Anyone with further information that could assist authorities in the matter is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 384-4227, Wooten said.