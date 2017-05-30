Bicyclist On Wrong Side Of The Street Is Hit

Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox, said Violet Richardson, 23, of Waycross, was not thought to be in serious condition after the 2:41 p.m. accident, said Cox.

Riding a Beachcruiser bike, she was headed south in the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive, Cox said, as a 2002 Saturn driven by Sherry McCoy, 47, of Nahunta, was leaving the Tractor Supply parking lot. He said McCoy did not see the bicycle until it was too late.

Cox said Officer Taylor Bristow charged Richardson with riding on the wrong side of the road.