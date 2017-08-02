Bicyclist Is Hit By Car Here

A Waycross man riding a bicycle without lights on Memorial Drive northbound Tuesday night was injured when he was hit by a car that was traveling behind him on the street, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Kenneth Wilkerson, 50, was transported by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries he suffered when he was thrown from the bicycle at 9:19 p.m. near the Palm Beach Road intersection, said Cox.

“He was not thought to be seriously injured,” said Cox.

The accident occurred near the Rodeo Mexican restaurant.

Wilkerson was charged with riding a bicycle with no lights and no reflectors, Cox said.

A 2009 Dodge Charger driven by William Jackson, 53, of Waycross, struck the bicycle, Cox said. Jackson told police he did not see the bike.

Both the car and the bicycle were moderately damaged, Officer Chase DeLoach said.