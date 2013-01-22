Bell Street House Raid Yields Meth; Three Jailed

Three people were arrested Friday about 4:30 p.m. when Ware County detectives and Georgia probation officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Bell Street, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Taken into custody at the house were Perry Irvin Thompson, 41, of 2100 Bell St., William Anthony Roberson, 43, 2100 Bell St., and Clark Mitchell Bennett, 45, of the 4200 block of Dixon Road, Blackshear, said Skerratt.

Thompson was charged with possession of methadone with intent to distribute, possession of methadone, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and felony possession of methamphetamine, said Skerratt.

Roberson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, said Skerratt.

Bennett is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, said Skerratt.

At 4:18 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective James Cox, state officer David Hundley, Deputy Zabrae Williams, Deputy Bobby Aldridge, Deputy Tony Youmans and probation officer Steven Martin went to the home to conduct a Fourth Amendment Waiver search on Thompson, said Skerratt.

After making contact with Thompson, the officers searched the house and found a hard case on a coffee table containing crystal meth, a bag of methamphetamine (about half an ounce), a bottle of pink liquid with a syringe, digital scales, two smoking devices coated with crystal meth residue, cell phones, several loose pills, most of them identified as methadone, and a large amount of money, said Skerratt.