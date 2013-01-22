Baxley Woman Faces DUI, Meth Charges

ALMA — A Baxley woman was arrested in Alma Friday after the Georgia State Patrol made a traffic stop for suspicion of DUI and found the woman in possession of drug related objects, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Sherri Nicole Bullock, 34, of Baxley, was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine and an undisclosed traffic violation. Leslie said she was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants in Appling County.

On Friday morning, the Alma Police Department assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop on U.S. 1 at the northern city limits.

A significant quantity of syringes and spoons containing methamphetamine mixed with another controlled substance were found in the vehicle, said Leslie.

Bullock was booked into the Bacon County jail.

Related