Bad Shocks Leads To Discovery Of Drugs In Car

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royalsaid, Riley Westley Floyd III, 41, was taken into custody about 12:39 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, manufacture of marijuana and the sale and possession of THC oil, said Royal. A search of the 2001 Chevrolet Impala turned up a quantity of marijuana, THC oil and $45,399.25 in U.S. currency. “When the deputy approached the car after making a stop, he detected a strong odor of marijuana burning and believed it to be an electric cigarette burning marijuana oil,” said Royal. “There was also another vape cigarette, and he noticed that the driver’s eyes were bloodshot.” Deputy Jake Griffin stopped the car two miles from the Clinch County line on the westbound lanes of U.S. 84 where he took Floyd into custody and booked him into the Ware County jail. “When they questioned the driver, he told them he was coming from Cocoa, Fla., through Jacksonville and Waycross, and was headed toward Clinch County,” said Royal. Floyd remained in the Ware County jail this morning.