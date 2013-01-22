Bacon Suspect Nabbed

THE LONG PAW OF THE LAW

ALMA — An Alma man was arrested Wednesday on burglary charges after he fled from law enforcement and was apprehended by a K-9 team from Ware State Prison, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Tim Taylor, 33, was taken into custody after a resident of Corinth Church Road reported a burglar outside her home and called police, said Leslie.

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Department and the APD responded. Leslie said Taylor fled, prompting the call for assistance from the Ware State Prison K-9 team.

Taylor was later apprehended by APD, BCSO and the prison K-9 team in a wooded area near the residence.

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Department has charged Taylor with criminal trespass, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine, said Leslie.

The homeowner’s surveillance system captured a photo of Taylor outside of her home before he fled into the wooded area, the chief said.

