Bacon County Man Cited After Crash On Bayberry Road

The Georgia State Patro said,. Trenton Trowell, 26, is charged with driving too fast for conditions, a seatbelt violation, failure to report an accident with injury, hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving, said Rhonda Swinea, Waycross GSP post spokesman. Driving a 2007 Mazda CX7, Trowell was southbound on Bayberry Road negotiating a left turn when his sport utility vehicle ran onto the shoulder of the road for 24 feet and then struck a tree with the right front, said Swinea. A passerby discovered the wrecked vehicle on Wednesday morning and made a report, said Swinea. The driver told Trooper Sherman McLain he didn’t report the accident because he did not want to make a big deal of it, Swinea said. Trowell was injured but refused to be taken to a hospital. Swinea said he later was treated after being taken to the hospital by private vehicle.