August 9, 2018

William J. Holland III

William Joseph Moore Holland III left this earth for his heavenly reward on Wednesday (Aug. 8, 2018) from Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

A lifelong Christian, he knew that because he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he is forgiven and will spend eternity with Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents W.J.M. Holland Jr. and Helen Winborne Holland, and a “sister,” Helen Jones Majette.

A native of Franklin, Va., he attended elementary and high school before graduating from Staunton Military Academy. He attended Randolph Macon College two years prior to joining the Air Force. Afer serving four years he returned to Franklin where he met and married his wife.

He then attended V.P.I. for one and a half years before moving back to Franklin and working in his father’s funeral home. He later went to work for Hercules, Inc. and was transferred to the Brunswick plant in 1974 as the assistant office manager, later becoming the office manager before being terminated in 1978.

Leaving Hercules, he worked for Sossner Tap and Tool Co. for three years before accepting a salesman’s job with The Vernon Company of Newton, Iowa. He became a sales professional specializing in advertising specialties. His selling territory was in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. He retired in 2009 after 26 years with Vernon.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was the former Adult Sunday School director, was an active deacon and served twice as the chairman. He chaired the Men’s Brotherhood plus he led the Senior Adults for nine years. He and his wife led the Bereavement Committee for several years plus numerous other duties. He was selected as “Man of The Year” in 2002 and awarded deacon emeritus status by the church in 2009.

He served as a volunteer at Satilla Hospital, regularly attended Mayo Health and Wellness Center and was a member of the Thursday Morning Men’s Prayer Breakfast.

He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He earned four Air Medals while flying 75 combat missions as a radio operator. He rotated to Texas where he served for two years as an airborne radio operator training navigators.

He served as Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, was past president of both the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs, served as Cub Master and District Chairman of the Boy Scouts all in Franklin, Va., prior to moving to Georgia.

He loved his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, woodworking and painting. He gave away most of his paintings to family and friends. For years he made little wooden Christmas tree ornaments for his wife’s elementary students. He loved emailing with his friends and enjoyed his grandsons.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patty Bowling Holland; two sons, Andrew T. Holland (wife, Donna), of Brunswick, and Brian K. Holland (wife, Julie), of Parkland, Fla.; two grandsons, Andrew J. Holland, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Matthew Colby Holland, of Darien; a great-grandson, Grayson Holland, of Darien; one brother, Sam W. Holland (wife, Sal), of Richmond, Va.; plus several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 757, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or a charity of one’s choice.

Oscar J. Todd

Oscar J. Todd, 78, died Tuesday night (Aug. 7, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

He was a native of Racepond, but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was the son of the late Holton Todd and the late Inez Carter Todd. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dale Todd, a brother, Gerald Todd, and a sister, Geraldine T. Price.

He had been employed with Wilber James Tire and Battery staring in 1961 and became owner-operator for several years prior to 1981. He served in the United States Army in South Korea. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a former member of the Waycross Jaycee’s and the Ware County Exchange Club.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Griffin Todd, of Waycross; a son, Michael Todd (wife, Delores), of Folkston; a daughter-in-law, Romona Todd, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Nicholas Todd, of Folkston, Justin Todd (wife, Crystal), of Perry, Alex Todd, of Folkston, and Courtney Renee Todd (fiancé, Paul Mitchell), of Preston, Md.; three great-grandchildren, Griffin, Kinsleigh and Ansleigh; two brothers, John Willie Todd, of Racepond, and Bo Todd, of Folkston; a sister, Shirley Todd Altman (husband, Ron), of Kingsland; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice House Satilla c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Lucille Kirkland Carter

A memorial service for Lucille Kirkland Carter was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Flowers officiating.

Lillie Caroline Cox

A graveside funeral service for Lillie Caroline Cox, infant daughter of Adam and Elizabeth Denison Cox, took place Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Blackshear City Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Roberts officiating.

