August 9, 2017

James ‘Randy’ Douglas

ALBANY — James “Randy” Randolph Douglas, 61, of Albany, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 8, 2017).

A funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home in Albany. Interment will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Douglas Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Nicholls.

Born April 17, 1956 in Waycross, he was a family man who enjoyed spending time with each of them, especially his grandchildren. He retired from Miller Brewer and enjoyed playing guitar and fishing. He was a member of Acree Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Freddie Douglas.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Smith Douglas; his mother, Geneva Davis Douglas, of Millwood; children, Amy Manos and Tracy, of Leesburg, Mandy Slack and Bo, of Sylvester, and Jamie and Mike Boudousquie, of Albany; siblings, Daniel and Michelle Douglas, of Marshall, Ill., Jerome and Cindy Douglas, of Gray, Donna Joiner, of Waycross, Tammy Costley, of Newnan, and Lemuel and Patricia Waters, of Homerville; six grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Manos, of Leesburg, Cameron and Braxton Slack, of Sylvester, and Beau and Livi Boudousquie, of Albany; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Hall and Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.hallandhallfuneralhome.com

Howard P. Woodard

Howard Penland Woodard, 88, passed away Monday (Aug. 7, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born May 21, 1929 in Waycross to the late Ira W. and Pearl Z. Musgrove Woodard. He was employed by Ware Electric for many years and later became the owner of the company.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing and running his dogs. He was a loving husband, daddy and papa.

In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a grandson, Wes Woodard, two brothers, James Lenon Woodard and Ira W Woodard, and a sister, Dorothy Crosby.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Cook Woodard; one daughter, Linda James (John), Blackshear; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael Woodard (Karen), Dale Woodard (Reba), Gary Woodard and Terry Woodard, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Amy Tompkins (Mitch), Lauren Thornton (Lance), both of Blackshear, Carrie Woodard, Riley Woodard and Kasey Woodard, all of Waycross; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Turner and Marguerite Thomas, both of Waycross; special extended family members, Vandy and Ruby Musgrove and children, Dorothey, Trisha, Bud, Raymond, Ronnie, Shirley and Jerry; special friend, C.H. Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home, or friends may visit anytime at their residence.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Billy Gene Lairsey

Billy Gene Lairsey, 77, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 8, 2017) at his residence after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Waycross to the late Lewis Crawford Lairsey and Evelyn Crews Lairsey.

A successful businessman, his career in insurance sales spanned 40 years with a majority of that time as a salesman for the Combined Insurance Company of America.

He was a charter member of New Life Assembly of God, previously Westside Assembly of God. He was a true “family” man. He loved his family and they loved him.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Agnes Rockwell, and two half-brothers, Leroy Lairsey and Calvin Lairsey.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores Howell Lairsey; four daughters, Becky James (Wayne), of Waycross, Anita Russell (Jim), of Valdosta, Billie Pamela Knight (Robert), of Columbus, Amy Parker (Rich), of Columbus; one son, Kevin Lairsey (Teresa), of Nahunta; 12 grandchildren, Devin James (Haleigh), Emily Swinea (Taylor), Tara Huggins (Matthew), Jordan Horne (Tyler), Matt Russell, Dylan Knight, Alexandria Knight, Dalton Lairsey, Kyle Lairsey, Gracie Lairsey, Hailey Parker, Coby Parker; a step-granddaughter, Shannon Thomas (Andy); three great-grandchildren, Banks Huggins, Colin Swinea, Emma Grace James; two sisters, Margie Raulerson, of Waycross, Dorcas Tuttle (Cecil), of Waycross; three brothers, L.C. Lairsey Jr. (Charlotte), of Waycross, Gary Lairsey (Billie Ann), of Hawaii, Phil Lairsey (Janet), of Waycross; his beloved pet of 15 years, Peanut; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Cassandra Dion Wesley

Cassandra Dion Wesley, 38, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 8, 2017) at her home.

Friends are being received at the home of her parents, 819 Blackwell St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Molly Sue Herrin

Molly Sue Herrin, 86, died Sunday (Aug. 6, 2017) at Hazlehurst Court.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at 5803 River Trail, Blackshear.

She was born Jan. 15, 1931 to the late Harley P. and Vergie McLaughlin Norton. She loved children and spent most of her life caring for the children in the area as a daycare provider.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca McDaniel, Sheila Herrin, Martha Herrin and Vergie Howell, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, step-daughter, Jewel, two sons, Gordon and Will, and one grandson, William

Reflection Cremation & Funeral Service in Tifton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Candy Kay Brown

Candy Kay Coffman Brown, 67, of Blackshear, died Friday evening (Aug. 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness.

She was born in Sunnyside, Wash., to the late Bert Leslie and Darlene Elizabeth Everett Coffman. She lived in Washington state most of her life and lived in Blackshear since 2003.

She was a child care provider for her family and attended Rehobeth Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting historical cemeteries and doing genealogy for her family. She was a loving person and loved Facebook, the Seattle Seahawks and Pierce County Bears football.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Coffman, Carey Coffman and Mike Coffman, and a half-sister, Jackie Coffman.

Survivors include her fiancée, Travis McCarthy, of Blackshear; two children, Michelle Taft (David), of Blackshear, Chris Brown (Shari), of California; five grandchildren, David “Boo” Taft, Cameron “Cami” Taft both, of Blackshear, Raeann Brown, Carey Brown, Jeremy Sauve, all of California; five sisters, Kathy Coffman, Cheryl Jermann (Tom), Cynthia Westbrook, Kim McCall (Ty), Carla Coffman, all of Washington; three brothers, Craig Coffman, Curtis Coffman, Kevin Coffman, all of Washington; a special niece, Jamie Larsen, of Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 12 to 1:45 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy Gene Ross

Billy Gene Ross, 87, died Monday morning (Aug. 7, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a carpenter with Trailblazer and General Housing of Waycross for many years.

He was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson Ross and Jewel Douglas Ross. He was married to the late Iva Jean Strickland Ross. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ralph Cannon, and a brother, Thomas Ray Ross.

He is survived by a son, Jeffrey Ross (Donna Wright), of Waycross, a daughter, Diane Ross Cannon, of Waycross, two grandsons, David Cannon and Daniel Cannon, both of Knoxville, Tenn., two sisters, Fay Ross, of Waycross, and Ruth Boyd, of Middleburg, Fla., a brother, Julian Ross (Ruth), of Blythe Island, a sister-in-law, Ola Mae Ross, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ray ‘Gene’ Morgan

A graveside service for Ray Eugene “Gene” Morgan was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Zion Hill Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Clayton Davis.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.