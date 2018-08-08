August 8, 2018

Wallace A. Lewis

Wallace A. Lewis, 94, of Valdosta, passed away Saturday (Aug. 4, 2018) at Langdale Hospice House.

He was born Sept. 9, 1923 in Waycross, to the late Frank Hammond Lewis and Kish Haynes Lewis. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in World War II as a 6th Emergency Rescue Squadron.

He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, the Lions Club and Stone Crone Creek Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf.

He was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and also volunteered his time with the Hispanic Missions Program.

If he wasn’t on the golf course he could be found planting his garden or working in the yard.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gwen Lewis, a brother, Richard Lewis, and sister, Ethel Gould.

Survivors include daughters, Lynn L. Trumm, of Hahira, and LuAnne L. Jordan, of Statesboro; grandsons, Spencer Jordan, of Statesboro, Dr. Zackary and Rebekah Bentley, of Savannah, Jesse and Kelsey Bentley, of Savannah; granddaughter, Kathryn and Jordan Taylor, of Hahira; great-grandchildren, Bella Bentley, Everson Bentley, Emma Bentley, Saige Bentley, Stella Kate Taylor, Davis Taylor and Lana Rae Taylor; a sister, Anne Jackson, of Folkston; a special thanks to his caregivers Tutt, Tam and nurses at Langdale Hospice House.

A memorial service was to be held at 11 o’clock this morning at the First Baptist Church in Valdosta.

Burial of his cremains will take place at 2 p.m. today at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross with the Rev. Mac Weaver officiating.

The family was to receive friends this morning from 10 until 11 at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Langdale Hospice House.

Faye McCrea

Faye Purvis McCrea died Monday afternoon (Aug. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Herbert Purvis and Ernestine Barnhill Purvis. She made Waycross her home for her entire life.

A former hairdresser, she owned and operated Faye’s Beauty Shop for many years.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, the Ida Ruth Sunday School Class and was an active volunteer with the Wednesday night meal ministry.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Tommy McCrea, and a sister, Helen Purvis Monk.

She is survived by two sons, Orrie McCrea Jr. (wife, Marsha), of Waycross, and William McCrea (wife, Bunnie), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Lance McCrea, Chloe Clark (husband, Petie), Cassidy McCrea, Chrisanna McCrea, Ashley McCrea, Lina Hodges (husband, Aaron); seven great-grandchildren, Lilliana Clark, Jonan Clark, Adelaide Clark, Thomas Clark, Tyson Lanier, Elliot Lanier and Ava Hodges; five sisters, Virginia Hendrix, of Douglas, Jean Rowell, of Waycross, Carolyn Day, of Waycross, Betty Dees, of Douglas, Christine Harper, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Second Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Members of the Ida Ruth Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Baptist Church “Television Ministry,” 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503, or to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Odean ‘Dean’ Lee

Odean “Dean” Lee, 84, of 5502 Crescent Loop, Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Aug. 4, 2018) at Harborview Health System Pierce County in Blackshear.

He was born Oct. 24, 1933, to the late Alberta Martha King and Mandeen Lee.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Oscar J. Todd

Oscar J. Todd, 78, died Tuesday (Aug. 7, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Deann Carol Taylor

Deann Carol Taylor, 55, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health at Waycross following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Jerome Lee Sr.

A funeral service for Jerry Jerome Lee Sr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carley Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dewayne Albritton, William Albritton, Benson Livingston, Kyle Morris, Brad Sturges and Wesley Walley.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James F. Howard Sr.

A service celebrating the life of James Franklin Howard Sr. was held Tuesday evening at Obediah’s Okefenok with the Rev. John Rentz, the Rev. Carl Howard and James Henderson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.