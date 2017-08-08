August 8, 2017

Richard V. McCarty

Richard V. McCarty, 72, of Hoboken, died Sunday evening (Aug. 6, 2017) at his residence.

He was born in Alma to the late Paul V. McCarty and Edith Goings McCarty. He had made Hoboken his home for the majority of his life. He worked as a small engine mechanic until he retired and was a past member of the Ivory Palace Church in Nahunta.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and camping and loved watching old western movies with stars like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley McCarty, Thelma Marie Herrin, and a brother, Manuel McCarty.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy McCarty, of Blackshear; five children, Richard T. McCarty (Pamela), of Waycross, Katrina Palmer (Danny), of Hoboken, Shawn McCarty, of Waycross, Kevin McCarty (Dina), of Waycross, Paul McCarty, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Eric McCarty, Cody McCarty, Briar McCarty, Ruby McCarty, Marissa McCarty, Matthew Steedley, Christian Steedley, Chelsea Steedley; eight great-grandchildren, Myla Waters, Lyla Waters, Victra Beyers, Matthew Steedley, Delilah Steedley, Dakota Steedley, Abigail Steedley, Devin Steedley; six brothers and sisters, Mary Wasdin, of Waycross, Martha Griffin (Dean), of Thomasville, Michael McCarty (Janice), of Orange Park, Fla., Wilma Chesser (Johnny), of Hoboken, Quillian P. McCarty, of Hoboken, Randall G. McCarty (Alana) of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Thomas Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Gary Martin Krutke

Gary Martin Krutke, 57, of Prescott, Wisc., died on Saturday (Aug. 5, 2017) at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 2, 1960 in Daytona, Fla. to parents Gerald M. and Jo Ann (nee Bozeman) Krutke. He later moved with family to Sheboygan, Wisc., where he graduated from North High School with the class of 1978.

He enlisted and served in the United States Army and later enlisted and served with the United States Marine Corps. While deployed in Iraq, he was wounded in combat operations, and earned the Purple Heart. He would serve in active duty and in the reserves, for more than 30 years.

He would further his education at St. Cloud State University, where he earned his bachelors degree in criminal justice. From there, he embarked on a career in law enforcement that spanned more than 30 years. He served as an officer in other jurisdictions from both Minnesota and Wisconsin, before joining the Prescott Police Department, where he would be appointed chief on Jan. 13, 2014.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed radio controlled airplanes, snowmobiling and boating, and especially loved to ride and build Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Much of his life was dedicated to serving his country, and the community in which he lived. His service to others spoke volumes to his character. He was a strong man with a soft heart. His police officers will remember him as an honorable and patriotic leader. Those in the community will remember him as a firm, yet fair, man. He will be missed by family and friends alike.

He is survived by his fiancée Tanya Keenan, his children, Joe Krutke, and Brittany Krutke, his granddaughter, Elizabeth Krutke, his mother, Jo Ann Krutke, of Waycross, his siblings, Greg Krutke, of Waycross, Karen Reseburg, of Jacksonville Fla., and Peggy Ann (the Rev. Herman) Hass, of Sheboygan Wisc.; his beloved dog, Meeka; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his brothers and sisters in the law enforcement community.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jared Krutke, and his father, Jerry Krutke.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2017) at the Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter St., Prescott, Wisc.

Visitation will begin at 10 o’clock that morning at the high school.

Burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

His family requests that memorial contributions be made in lieu of sending flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Gary Krutke K9 Memorial Fund, where Gary’s vision as chief can still benefit the Prescott Police Department.

Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of Prescott,Wisc. (formerly the Hill Funeral Home). For more information, call (715) 262-5404

Royal ‘Woody’ Wood

HOMERVILLE — Royal Denson “Woody” Wood, 82, of Homerville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Aug. 5, 2017).

He was born in Tift County to the late Royal Denson Wood Sr. and Annie Browning Wood on Aug. 5, 1935.

He graduated from Valdosta State College in 1953. After serving in the army, he obtained his advanced degree in pharmacy from the Mercer University School of Pharmacy in Atlanta. He enjoyed a long and successful career in pharmacy. In fact, he achieved more than 50 years of practice as a pharmacist in Georgia, which made him the oldest in the state.

Along with his lengthy career as a pharmacist, he served on several local boards, including the Huxford Genealogical Society, Clinch County Memorial Hospital board and The Clinch County Timberland Jubilee. He was involved in the Chamber of Commerce, the Better Home Town and the building of the social hall at Homerville United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed his greenhouse, reading and anything involving family and friends. His special hobby was drawing plans for renovations and layouts of his garden.

He was predeceased by his parents and only brother, Lee Wood, of Tifton.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Geiger Wood, his two sons, Royal Denson Wood III (Jennifer S. Wood), of Atlanta, David Geiger Wood (Janet Griffin Wood), of Waycross, his cherished and precious grandchild, Madeline Wood, of Waycross, and Dr. Samuel Cobarrubias, of Homerville.

Visitation will begin at Homerville United Methodist Church Sanctuary at 1 p.m. Wednesday, after which the celebration service for Royal Denson Wood Jr. will be held in Homerville United Methodist Church sanctuary at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homerville United Methodist Church, 202 S. Church St, Homerville, Ga. 31634 or http://www.homervilleumc.com

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Mark Dickson

JESUP — Charles Mark Dickson, 77, of Jesup, died Friday (Aug. 4, 2017).

The Ware County native and former resident of Waycross and Brunswick had lived in Wayne County for a short period of time.

The United States Navy veteran was a member of Arco Baptist Church in Brunswick and was a retired CSX employee. He enjoyed working on his farm and tending to his animals.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Thelma Dickson.

Survivors are his wife, Lotrelle Campbell O’Steen Dickson, of Jesup, three daughters, Marianne Martin, Sandy Coffee and Carla Reed, two sons, Randy Burem and Phillip Dickson, step-children, Mike O’Steen and Alicia Crews, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and two sisters, Pat and Kay.

A private memorial services will be held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup will be in charge.

Donald Lewis Pearson

Donald Lewis Pearson, 70, of Waycross, died Sunday night (Aug. 6, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Leslie Burgeson

Leslie Burgeson, 80, of Waycross died Monday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Billy Gene Ross

Billy Gene Ross, 87, died Monday morning (Aug. 7, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Kelly Sheffield

BLACKSHEAR — Kelly Le Berlin Sheffield, 53, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Aug. 3, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Wadsworth, Ohio on Dec. 10, 1963, she had lived in Ohio for many years before moving to Pierce County 21 years ago. She was a licensed practical nurse at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup. She was considered the matriarch of the family and was always helping others.

She was the daughter of the late Gerald Ivan and Carlotta Le Nieman Berlin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wayne Sheffield.

Survivors include three sons and a daughter-in-law, Chris and Laci Sheffield, Shane Michael Sheffield Sr., and Shane Sheffield Jr., all of Blackshear, a brother, Scott (Tammy) Berlin, of Wadsworth, Ohio, a sister-in-law, Debbie Maurer, of Wadsworth, Ohio, two grandchildren, Travis Goldberg and Hayden Sheffield, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Howard P. Woodard

Howard P. Woodard, 88, died Monday (Aug. 7, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.