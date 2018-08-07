August 7, 2018

Lucille Kirkland Carter

Lucille Kirkland Carter, 92, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (Aug. 5, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Corbett Lee Kirkland and Annie Bell Davis Kirkland and lived most of her life in Waycross.

She was a faithful member of Gospel Lighthouse Church, worked as a seamstress at the Fashion Shoppe and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Way Carter Sr., a sister, Lois Bishop, two brothers, Otis Kirkland and Alvin Kirkland.

She is survived by a daughter, Kay C. Sanders (husband, Robert), of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Ed Carter (wife, Pam), of Jacksonville, Fla., Wesley Way Carter Jr., of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Margo Thornton (husband, Kelly), of Waycross, Wesley Way Carter III, David Duane Carter, Mariah Nicole Gleason (husband, Terry), Kimberly Stewart, Phillip Carter and Taylor Carter, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Christopher Ray and Suzannah Ray, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Faye McCrea

Willie Faye McCrea, 76, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Darcile B. McDaniel

A funeral for Darcile Barnard McDaniel was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. and the Rev. Ricky McLaughlin officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Pallbearers were Caleb Barnard, Rocky Barnard, Tim Cain, Levi McDaniel, Ramsey McDaniel and Keith Tanner.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.