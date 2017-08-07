August 7, 2017

Sophie Miriam Griffin

Sophie Miriam Jaworski Griffin, 94, of Lakeland, Fla. was born in Conshohocken, Pa. on April 3, 1923 and died Wednesday (Aug. 2, 2017) at Valencia Hills Alzheimer’s Unit in Lakeland.

She was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Anna Jaworski.

Along with her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Daniel D. Griffin, a daughter-in-law, Carol Griffin, and eight siblings.

During World War II she was one of six civilian administrative assistants working for the Pentagon, all of whom had top secret atomic clearance. While working at the Pentagon she met her future husband.

They married and raised five children in Waycross. Her husband transferred with Atlantic Coast Line/Seaboard/CSX Railroad to Lakeland, Fla. in 1968. In 1978, she retired from the Social Security office in Lakeland after serving eight years as an administrative secretary and translator of Polish documents. Upon retirement, the couple split their time between Lakeland and Hoboken, finally moving to Hoboken in 1997. She returned to Lakeland in 2003.

She is survived by five children, Michael Griffin (Connie), Lakeland, Fla., Stephen Griffin (Glenda) Lakeland, Fla., Mary Danelle Barnett (Stephen), Lakeland, Fla., Stanley Griffin, Hoboken, Teresa Bradshaw Jones (Harold) Woodleaf, N.C., 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-laws, Betty Jaworski, and Iris Carpenter, a brother-in-law, L. David Griffin, a former son-in-law Patrick Bradshaw, Mooresville, N.C., and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Sophie Griffin will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday (Aug. 12) at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online

Faye S. McKinnon

Faye S. McKinnon, 81, of Waycross died Saturday morning (Aug. 5, 2017) at Folkston Park Care & Rehab Center in Folkston after an extended illness.

Friends are being received at the home of her brother-in-law and sister, Fred and Mary Jones 1501 Bunche St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Ray ‘Gene’ Morgan

BLACKSHEAR — Ray Eugene “Gene” Morgan, 71, of Blackshear, passed away late Thursday evening (Aug. 3, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Waycross on Nov. 24, 1945, he had lived in Ware (Millwood) and Pierce counties all of his life He had worked for Guerdon Industries as a welder and retired from Ace Pole where he had been a truck driver. His favorite pastime was fishing.

He was a son of the late Odis Karey Morgan and Thelma Stewart Nelson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Adam D. Noel.

Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Hulett (Francis Larney), of Douglas, and Cindy Thornton, of Callahan, Fla., a son and daughter-in-law, Timmy and Barbara Morgan, of Offerman, a brother, Marvin “Buddy” Morgan, of Blackshear, four grandchildren, Danny (Shauna) Turner, Jason (Jennifer) Turner, Alisha Strickland, and Stacey (Jason) Sullivan, eight great-grandchildren, two nieces and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Zion Hill Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Candy K. Brown

Candy K. Brown, 67, of Blackshear died Friday evening at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Owen Lester Albritton

HOBOKEN — Owen Lester Albritton, 83, of Hoboken, passed away Thursday night (Aug. 3, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, his parents were the late Owen David Albritton and Rachel Lee Albritton Cason. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Albritton, John Agie Albritton and J.D. Albritton.

He worked at Champion as a heavy equipment operator before he retired. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and a deacon of the church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, running equipment and most of all loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Vera Barnes Albritton, of Hoboken; two sons and a daughter-in-law, William Albritton (Patsy), of Hickox, Dewayne Albritton, of Nahunta; three daughters and son-in-laws, Virginia Hayes (David), of Nahunta, Catherine Batten (Randy), of Hickox, and Nancy O’Connor (Mike), of Brunswick; nine grandchildren, Lamar Albritton (Tiffany), of Hickox, Dallas Albritton, Levi Albritton, both of Hoboken, Kristy O’Neal (Timmy), of Hickox, Kyle Hayes (Mersadees), of Hortense, Lesley Crews, of Hickox, Delilah Skipper (Josh), of Brunswick, Jessica Albritton, of Nahunta, and Casey Albritton (Garrett), of Hoboken; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Rhoden, of St. George, Deloris Lovell, of Blackshear, and Sarah Lowe (Mike), of Alma; three brothers and sister in-laws, Joe Albritton (Josephine), of Nahunta, Fred Albritton (Jane), of Hickox, the Rev. Grady Albritton (Debbie), of St. George; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation was held Sunday at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral is being held this morning at 11 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Yawn and the Rev. Grady Albritton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Church Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends at the Albritton residence, 14 Outback Loop, Hoboken.

Pallbearers are David Albritton, Wesley Albritton, Lamar Albritton, Justin Albritton, Jerry Lee and Roger Moore.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Kennison and David Dennison.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Peggy Aspinwall Altman

PATTERSON — Peggy Aspinwall Altman, 88, of Patterson, passed away early Wednesday morning (Aug. 2, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson on Feb. 7, 1929, she had lived in Pierce County all of her life. She had worked for the Echols family at the former Patterson Café as well as working for the Pierce Shoe Factory and the Julie Hat Factory.

An easygoing lady, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where she was in the Ladies Sunday school class.

She was the daughter of the late Jincy Aspinwall. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 ½ years who affectionately called her “Puddin,” ,Joseph Leon Altman.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Steve Crump, of Patterson; her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debbie Altman, of Patterson; her former daughter-in-law, Kathryn Altman, of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Susan Altman, Donna (Brian) Butler, Lori Marx, Shelly (Randy) Cox, and Stefanie (Chris) Swain; six great-grandchildren, Davis Butler, Cody Butler, Isabella Marx, J. C. Marx, Christopher Swain, and Matthew Swain; caregivers that she loved and who took good care of her, Mellisa Stewart and Elwanda Howell; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Tim Rowell. Also speaking were her granddaughters, Susan, Donna and Lori.

A private entombment was held at the Raulerson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Brian Butler, Davis Butler, Cody Butler, Terry Herrin, Jerry Walker and Matthew Swain.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements

Carol Solomon Rees

A memorial service for Carol Solomon Rees was held Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ed Rees IV officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Frank Jones Jr.

A celebration of life for Frank Jones Jr., was held Saturday, at 4 p.m. at H. J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle First Born Church of the Living God, Inc., where Bishop Michael H. Flynn, the pastor, officiated.

Superintendent G. Bobby Hall, Greater Hall Temple Church of God In Christ, Brunswick, delivered words of comfort, “A Prepared Place for a Prepared People,” from St. John 14: 2-3. Several tributes were given in his honor.

Active pallbearers were his grandsons, cousins, nephews and friends.

Interment followed at Hazzard Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Izzie Mae Bess

A homegoing celebration for Izzie Mae Bennett Bess was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone Sr. officiated.

Words of comfort and wisdom were given by the Rev. James M. Lee, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Clearwater, Fla. Pastor Carlos White, Kingdom Dominion Ministries, Waycross, delivered the eulogy, “Hope.”

Active pallbearers were Jarrin Bess, Darnell O’Hara, Lawton Sweat, Chris Johnson, Roberto Ramos Jr. and James Taylor.

Memorialization by cremation

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Hester Lee Booth Grant

A homegoing celebration for Hester Lee Booth Grant was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Thomas Smith was the pastor. The Rev. Christopher D. Roberts officiated.

Words of comfort were delivered by her brother in law, the Rev. Herman Lincoln from “Psalm 23”.

Active pallbearers were Wilfredo Ashley, Alfino Booth, Taj Booth, Tyrone Lincoln, Andrew Grant and William Sharpe.

Interment followed at St. James on the Ridge Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.