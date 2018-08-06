August 6, 2018

Lillie Caroline Cox

Infant Lillie Caroline Cox, daughter of Adam and Elizabeth Cox, of Blackshear, died Friday night (Aug. 3, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

She was preceded in death by a great-grandmother, Patsy Sherrod, and an aunt, Sherrie Cowan.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her grandparents, George and Suzanne Denison, of Blackshear, and Kenny and Pam Cox, of Waycross; great-grandparents, Claton and Joann Denison, of Patterson, and Herbert and Lynn Barber, of Blackshear; aunts and uncles, Joel and Kara Heath, Lindsey Denison and Clay Denison, all of Blackshear; cousins, Alyssia and Kaylee Heath, both of Blackshear; a “big” brother and sister, Coleman Lee and Mary Grace Norris, both of Patterson; and several other relatives.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at the Blackshear City Cemetery.

James F. Howard Sr.

James Franklin Howard Sr., 76, of Waycross, died Friday night (Aug. 3, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Berdis Delworth Howard and Evelyn Jones Howard. Since 1972 he lived in Davenport, Fla., Kenansville, Fla., and Winter Park, Fla., before moving back to Waycross in 2008. He owned and operated FandE’s Finest, a tree business in Florida before moving back to Waycross.

He was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Easton Howard, and a sister, Alene Howard Knox.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine Hughes Howard, of Waycross; three children, James Franklin Howard Jr., of Columbiana, Ala., Brett Alan Howard, of Columbiana, Ala., Jama Faith Howard Turner (husband, Lance), of Columbiana, Ala.; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, William Carl Howard (wife, Geneva), of Valdosta; two sisters, Betty Ruth Howard Keen, of Waycross, Sarah Catherine Howard Smith (husband, Joel), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A service celebrating the life of James Franklin Howard Sr., will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Obediah’s Okefenok. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.

Leroy Amos Hendrix

Leroy Amos Hendrix started his journey into Heaven on Thursday evening (Aug. 2, 2018) from his residence in Blackshear after a short illness.

Born in Blackshear Aug. 8, 1947, he lived many years in Brantley County before moving back to Blackshear. He served his country in the U.S. Army for four years during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

He worked most of his life as a pulpwooder with Union Camp. He was an avid fisherman and he loved to hunt and garden.

He was a son of the late Johnny Wilber and Margie Mozille Crawford Hendrix. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Bradford, and Lucille Fitzgerald; and two brothers, J.W. Hendrix and W.R. Hendrix.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joyce Shafer Hendrix, of Blackshear; one daughter, Christy Turner (Richard Story), of Waynesville; three sons, Leroy Bryan (Debbie) Hendrix, of Brunswick, Ashley (Tracy) Hendrix, of Waynesville, and Michael Ray Hendrix, of Lacey, Wash.; a step-daughter, Teresa Rigdon, of Nahunta; two sisters, Josephine Yarborough, of Waycross, and Cordia Todd, of Tampa; three brothers, James (Kathy) Hendrix, of Blackshear, Sammy (Cindy) Hendrix, and Larry Hendrix, both of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Delores Dixon, of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Jerry Jerome Lee Sr.

Jerry Jerome Lee Sr., 62, died Friday afternoon (Aug. 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native of Brunswick, but lived most of his life in Waycross.

He attended Ware County High School and was affiliated with the Baptist faith. He was employed by Live Oak Homes as a master plumber for 18 years.

Survivors include one son, Jerry Jerome Lee Jr. (Melissa), of Waycross; two grandsons, Andrew Morgan and Dalton Lee; his parents, Raynell Lee and Burniece Barnes Lee, of Waycross; three sisters, Carol Bennett (Dale), of Waycross, Tammy Clayton (Barry), of Cedar Key, Fla., and Susie Lee, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Harold Smith

Harold Smith, 81, died Sunday morning (Aug. 5, 2018) at Hospice Satilla House after an extended illness.

A celebration of life service will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Larry Ronell Thomas

A celebration of life for Pastor Larry Ronell Thomas was held Friday at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross, where the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone Sr. is pastor.

Bishop Cheeks, of New Hope Apostolic Assemblies of God, Simpsonville, S.C., delivered words of comfort, “A Defining Moment” from Acts 9:1-6.

Pallbearers were Justin Douglas, Rickey Jones, Reginald Harris, Malachi Wagner, Richard Rowe and Tisian Whitfield.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Henry Lee Primus

A celebration of life for Henry Lee “Boobe” Primus was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Temple First Born Church, Blackshear. Bishop Avery Jewell Myles, pastor, delivered words of comfort “Apply & Wisdom” from Psalm 90:10-12 and Proverbs 2:2.

Pallbearers were Michael Carr, Jean Primus, Dwight Mitchell, Reggie Primus, Dawin Primus and Rodney Primus.

Interment will be held on Wednesday at Blackshear City Cemetery because of days of inclement weather.

Clara Mae Lincoln

A homegoing service celebrating the life of Sister Clara Mae Washington Lincoln was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson, where the Rev. Marcus Nix is pastor.

Presiding Elder was Claude Ray James, of August North District of the African American Episcopal Church.

Pallbearers were Guy Washington, David Washington, Madison Washington, Tony Hunter, Darrell Hunter and Larry Grant.

Interment will be held Wednesday at Gethsemane Cemetery, Patterson.

