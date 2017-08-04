August 5, 2017

Kelly B. Sheffield

BLACKSHEAR — Kelly Berlin Sheffield, 53, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Aug. 3, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Betty Davis Aldridge

A funeral for Betty Katherine Davis Aldridge was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Marshall officiating.

Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Davis, Danny Nose, Wesley Wilder, Kenny Aldridge, Wade Aldridge and Zack Chancey.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Minor Lee King Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — A graveside service for Minor Lee King Dixon, 94, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Stacy Strickland, Justin Dixon, Brian Clark, Jason Clark, Caley Clark and Andrew Ward.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.