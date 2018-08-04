August 4, 2018

Darcile B. McDaniel

Darcile Barnard McDaniel, 77, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 1, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1958. She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory and Milliken & Co. She was a member of University Boulevard Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Barnard and Trudis Smith Barnard, her husband, Rudolph Alvin McDaniel Sr., one son, Rudolph Alvin McDaniel Jr., one daughter, Rebecca Ann Barnard, three brothers, Johnny D. Barnard, Jerry Barnard and George Barnard, and two sisters, Connie Johns and Jeanette Ryals.

Survivors include one sister, Gloria Peacock (husband, the Rev. Franklin Peacock), of Blackshear, four grandchildren, Rudolph Alvin “Ramsey” McDaniel III, Caleb Barnard, Rocky Barnard and Levi Hall, one son-in-law, Rodney Barnard, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Virginia B. Settle

A funeral for Virginia Brazel Settle was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jenni Morris, Jared McGahee, Magen McGahee, Erin McGahee, Walker Settle, Tripp Morris and Luke McGahee.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.