August 4, 2017

Dorothy Ann Rowell

HICKOX — Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Herrin Rowell, 82, of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 2, 2017) at Southeast Georgia Health System after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of Ralph McQuitty and Lois Dowling Herrin. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Rowell, two grandsons, Scotty Roberson and Dylan Herrin, one sister, Lillian Batten, and one son-in-law, Franklin DePratter.

She drove a school bus for many years in Brantley County and worked in the school lunchroom and as a clerk. She also worked at Ingles Groceries and Dime Store in her younger years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, doing word search puzzles, watching Bonanza and reading.

Of all the things she enjoyed, she loved her family most of all.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Denise Rowell; three daughters and a son-in-law, Hazel DePratter and Ann and Lamar DePratter, all of Hickox, and Gail Roberson, of Hickox; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Brian DePratter, of Hickox, Marlan DePratter (Cayla), of Raybon, Ashleigh Roberson, of Hickox, Amanda Herrin, of Nahunta, Dacia Olson (Eric R.), of Ludowici, Brandon Rowell (Elizabeth), of Hickox, Jamie Rowell, of Hickox, Erica Johns (Tyler), of Hickox, Brandy Gill (Robbie), of Offerman; 19 great-grandchildren, Jay, Joey, Kaity, Kelly, Raegan, Caislyn, Micah and Lila DePratter, Colby and Faith Morris, Blake Raulerson, Braizlyn Albritton, Eric Olson, Dylan Herrin, Hunter and Cole Gill, Annilynn and Ross Johns, and Ellie Jo Rowell; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns, the Rev. Ray McMillan and the Rev. Jamie Giddens officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at her residence, 7858 Riverside Road.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a nephew, Brian DePratter, Brandon Rowell, Marlan DePratter, Jay DePratter, Joey DePratter, Colby Morris, Blake Raulerson, Ashleigh Roberson, Alan Stickland, Amanda Herrin, Jamie Rowell, Erica Johns, Eric A. Olson, Kaity and Kelly DePratter.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online registry at fryefh.com

Raymond E. Morgan

BLACKSHEAR — Raymond Eugene “Gene” Morgan, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Aug. 3, 2017) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Martha Joyner Walker

A funeral for Martha Joyner “Marti” Walker was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.C. James officiating.

Burial followed in Patterson City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Woody Blount, Jeff Carter, Mike Hopkins, Jeremy James, Andrew Protiva and Joe Protiva.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Travis Dale Tuten Sr.

A funeral for Travis Dale “Mickey” Tuten Sr. was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Marlon Pittman officiating and David Merck speaking.

Burial followed in Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Blackshear.

Pallbearers were Cameron Sapp, Tim Scheuing, Wesley Yarbrough, Charles Rogers, Zach Mayer and Johnny Blackard.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.