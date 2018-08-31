August 31, 2018

David Carlton Ring Jr.

David Carlton Ring Jr., 51, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 29, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a sudden illness.

A resident of Jesup for nearly 30 years, he was born March 21, 1967 in Waycross. He spent his early years there and was a 1985 graduate of Waycross High School where he played football and was offered a scholarship to Presbyterian College.

He declined the scholarship opportunity and opted to begin his college career at Georgia Tech. In 1989, he was recipient of a bachelor’s degree from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., and later recipient of a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University.

He taught for 29 years in the Wayne County School System, the last 24 being at Martha Puckett Middle School. He was co-chair of the Wayne County Relay for Life for many years along with his wife, Lisa, who is also a cancer survivor.

He worked with the Beta Club at school and was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church for almost 20 years. He served on numerous committees, volunteered in the sound booth and had worked many years as the Sunday School superintendent.

He was a history buff who loved reading and collecting books and magazines, and whether he was meditating, taking pictures of wildlife or coaching children’s sports teams, he enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He was a family man and will be fondly remembered for his loving and caring nature.

His mother, Yvonne D. Williams, maternal grandparents, Albert and Willie Jean Douglas, paternal grandparents, Ralph K. Ring and George S. and Mezzo Ring Davis, and father-in-law, Vernon G. Cooper, all preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Lisa Cooper Ring, of Jesup; three children, Alexander Ring, of Jacksonville, Galiya Ring, of Jacksonville, and Cooper Ring, of Cleveland, Tenn.; his father and mother, David Carlton Ring Sr. and Chris Lairsey Ring; mother-in-love, Nell B. Cooper, of Jesup, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Cynthia Gressel, Gary and Sandra Drawdy and Sheldon and Jamie Nichols, all of Brunswick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverends Vann Dempsey and Ryan Ogden officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at the church.

Although he was an only child, he was blessed with cousins who were more like brothers throughout his life. These special cousins, Greg Sparks, Stan Sparks, Roy Thornton Jr., Gladwin Harper, Kevin Fabre and Tommy Powell, will serve as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be his nurses, Meisha, Jenny and Kim of DaVita Magnolia Oak Dialysis in Hinesville, Bobby Hughes, Jeff Ricketson and all his nieces, nephews and their spouses.

Interment will follow in Odum City Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6600 Abercorn St., Savannah, Ga. 31405, or Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 9, Jesup, Ga. 31598.

A guestbook is available online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home of Jesup is serving the family.

John Brock Cason

John Brock Cason, 71, of Blackshear, entered into rest on Tuesday (Aug. 28, 2018) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Brunswick.

Born July 4, 1947 in Waycross, he was a son of the late Wilmer H. Cason Jr. and Armistice Rourk Cason. He grew up in Ware County and had lived in Augusta for 22 years before moving to Blackshear in 2012. He retired in 2012 following 21 years of service as a truck driver from E-Z-Go Textron in Augusta. He was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Donna Thomas Cason, of Blackshear; their daughter and son-in-law, Donna Michelle and Ryan Stalk, of Augusta; three grandchildren, William Brock, Kadee and Cason Stalk, all of Augusta; a daughter, Cherie Cason, of Sylvester; a son, Lance Cason, of Tifton; his former wife and mother of Cherie and Lance, Jackie Diana Womack, of Tifton; a daughter and son-in-law, Marlana and Steve Jones, of Thomasville; a grandson, Christian Moore, of Thomasville; his sister, Penny Smith, of Augusta; and many friends and other relatives that he loved dearly.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Brock’s name to Allmon’s All About Animals “Animal Aid,” 2988 Midway Church Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Carol C. Everett

Carol Carter Everett, 84, of Waycross died Thursday evening (Aug. 30, 2018) at her residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Roger King Sr.

Roger King Sr., 66, of 513 Butler St., Waycross, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 29, 2018) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation in Waycross.

He was the son of the late Johnny B. King and Willie Mae McCormick King. He was married to Sarah Graham King.

At this present time the family will not be receiving friends.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Malcolm D. Harrison

BLACKSHEAR — Malcolm Devhon “Mack” Harrison, 95, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Lois Meeks Gunter

A funeral service for Lois Meeks Gunter was held Thursday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clark Dixon, Kyle Gunter, Josh Gunter, Blaine Mercer, Demery Meeks and Dale Meeks.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.