August 31, 2017

Mozell J. Tolbert

A celebration of life service for Mother Mozell Johnson Tolbert, 76, of Homerville, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3105 Valdosta Highway, Homerville, where the Rev. Austin Deloach Jr. is pastor, and her pastor, the Rev. Randall McCrae, of Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Homerville, will offer words of comfort.

She was born March 22, 1941 in Homerville to the late Ozell Johnson Sr. and Georgiann Burn McNeil. She received her formal education from the public school system of Homerville.

Mother Tolbert accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mother Board.

She departed this life on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29, 2017) at her residence after a brief illness.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tolbert Sr., a son, Edward Tolbert, four sisters, Maggie McNeil, Barbara Mae Johnson, Mary Alice Bell and Lucille McNeil, two brothers, John McNeil and Lloyd McNeil, a grandson, Edrica Tolbert, and two great-grandchildren, Kynadeen Johnson and Carter Marie Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory include five daughters, Gail Watson, Laketta Tolbert, Bobbie Tolbert, Bessie Tolbert and Martiele Marshall (Shannon), all of Homerville; three sons, Billy Leon Tolbert Jr. (Janice), Nathaniel Tolbert and John Sammy Tolbert (Elizabeth), all of Homerville; 36 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ava Neil McKnight (Ulysees), of Homerville; a brother, Ozell Johnson Jr., of Sacramento, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Pastor Ernestine McNeil, of Homerville, and Alberta Burns, of Jackson’s Gap, Ala.; several children she raised, including Pat Joyce, Vivian Smith, Jack Hart and Susan Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends that include two special friends, Mother Annie Ruth Vince and Mother Jessie Lee Bryant, both of Homerville.

Friends are being received at the Tolbert residence, 3242 Pearson Highway, Homerville.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 15 Robinson St., Homerville.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Mary Moore

A celebration of life service for Mary Moore, 75, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hatcher-People Funeral Home Chapel, 820 Wright St., in Thomasville, with her brother, Elder James C. Knowlton Sr., offering words of comfort.

She was born Jan. 7, 1942 in Leary to the late James Knowlton and Mattie Lee Green Knowlton. She lived in Waycross most of her lived and worked as a cook in several restaurants.

She departed this life on Saturday night (Aug. 26, 2017) at her residence after an illness.

Survivors include her husband, Charlie Moore Jr., of Waycross; daughters, Beverly Berthea (Willie), Carolyn Owens (Ronnie), both of Waycross; sons, Carlton Bowdery, Elder Rapheal Bowdry (Cheryl), of Atlanta, and Errick Whitehead, of California; a sister, Willa Mash, of Thomasville; a brother, Elder James C. Knowlton Sr. (Nanda) of Thomasville; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Bowdry, of Thomasville; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her son-in-law and daughter, Ronnie and Carolyn Owens, 1009 Carswell Ave.

Local visitation will be Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Peaceful Rest cemetery, Thomasville.

Fluker Funeral Home and People-Hatcher Funeral Home of Thomasville are serving the family.

Thomas Stacy Sapp Sr.

Thomas Stacy Sapp Sr., 70, of Picayune, Miss., passed away Monday (Aug. 28, 2017).

A graveside service will be held at Catahoula Cemetery on Friday at 2 p.m. with Brother James Reeves officiating.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, and was a retired lineman for AT&T.

He is survived by three sons, Thomas S. Sapp Jr. (Robyn), of Pensacola, Fla., Shawn S. Sapp (Crystal), of Picayune, Miss., and Tonka S. Sapp (Teresa), of Picayune, Miss.; one daughter, Michell Batton (Dean), of Mendenhall, Miss.; siblings, Peggy Beese, of Georgia, Annette Glenn, of Georgia, Carolyn Moody, of Georgia, Jerry Sapp, of Georgia, Kathy Roberts, of Mississippi, Joseph Sapp Jr., of Georgia, Carol Ann Rowland, of Georgia, and Bonnie Sapp, of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Louise Sapp, and his wife, Lola Carole Sapp, and one sister, Lawanna Buie.

Lavada Clark Gillis

Lavada Jane Clark Gillis, 58, died Tuesday (Aug. 29, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Appling County but resided in Waycross most of her life. She retired from Ware County EMS as a Paramedic.

She was a daughter of the late Walter Clark and Ruth Elizabeth Giddeons Clark. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Marie Sheys.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Gillis, of Waycross; two sons, Carlton Williford Jr. (Melissa), of Waycross, and Dustin Williford, of Waycross; a step-daughter, Linda Franklin (Derrick), of Jesup; a step-son, Larry Gillis Jr., of Waycross; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Williford (Albert), of Alma, and Kathy Gail Stokes, of Blackshear; a brother, Charles Walter Clark, of Laurel Hill, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edward Gay Jr.

Edward “Eddie” Gay Jr., 64, of Waycross, passed away late Monday evening (Aug. 28, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health Center.

Born in Tampa, Fla. Feb. 15, 1953, he lived in Cookeville, Tenn. for many years before moving to Waycross 20 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked in logging and the tree surgeon business prior to becoming disabled in a work accident.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with children, could fix anything mechanical and dearly loved taking care of his wife. He attended Jordan Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late Edward Gay Sr. and Addie Loraine Gatlin Pate. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Gay, and an infant son.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patsy Weeks Gay, of Waycross; three daughters, Melissa Bessler, of Atlanta, Tammy (Pete) Farias, of Tampa, Fla., and Sherry Gay, of Florida; three sisters, Erlene (Michael) Wincey, of Deltona, Fla., Audrey (Robert) Nichols, of Atlanta, and Barbara (Barbara Vendetti) Dennis, of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Richard (Cheryl) Swilley, of Greensboro, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Sandra (Lewis) Black, of Lakeland, Fla.; a special cousin, Jr. (Joyce) Gay, of Morriston, Fla.; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

As per Eddie’s wishes, the family will not be having a public service.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Deborah D. Jackson

Deborah Dianne Jackson, 46, of 211 E. 8th St., Alma, passed away Monday (Aug. 28, 2017) at Memorial Health in Savannah.

She was the daughter of Shirley Armstrong and James White Sr. She was the fifth child of seven children. “Diane” as she was affectionately called, was born in Waycross.

She was educated in the public schools of Bacon County. She graduated from Bacon County High School in 1989. As a child she grew up attending First Born Church of God in Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Armstrong and James White Sr., and her husband, Andrew Jackson.

She was a loving and caring person. Her love for people will remain with those whose lives she touched along the way.

She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Troy McBride, Tiffany White, Corvus White and LaShirley White, all of Alma; two brothers, Nemiah Brown, Valdosta, and James K. White, Alma; four sisters, Angela White, Valdosta, Jennifer White, Jenny White, Alma, and Joyce Ann Lucas, Waycross; two aunts, Patricia Chandler and Bobby Jean Buxton, both of Alma; 10 grandkids; her dog, “Ranger;” and special friends, Johnny Jackson, Cornelius Sykes and Tabitha Moore.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Visitation will be Friday at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Blackshear from 5 until 7 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Zion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jaylen Thomas, pastor, and the Rev. Jackie Welch, pastor of God’s House, Patterson, offering words of comfort.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Alma.

The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at the residence at 2:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Gail Miller

Sandra Gail Miller, 50, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

She was born Feb. 4, 1967 in Blackshear to Richard James Miller and Willie Mae Anderson Miller.

She grew up in Blackshear, surrounded by a large and loving family with five sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by an older brother, Richard Nelson Miller, and an older sister, Belinda Faye Miller-Dennis.

She was a meek, loving, quiet and gentle mother, sister and friend to many.

When diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she remained dedicated, loving and funny to family and friends. She fought a good fight in spite of her illness. She was a brave iron-willed woman, even throughout her final weeks. More importantly, she obtained victory in Jesus, as her Lord and Savior.

Survivors include her parents, Richard James Miller (Ruth) and Willie Mae Anderson-Miller; children, Bryant D. Miller and Katia A. Miller-Dunk; grandchildren, Devin Miller, Kavianna Aiken (KoKo) and Kavari Aiken; four sisters, Barbara Ann M. Love (Dwayne), Janice C. Smith, Paula D. Miller and Iris Sherie M. Kirksey (Elder Keith Kirksey); three brothers, Timothy Miller (Kimberly), Kenneth L. Miller and Daris E. Miller; a host of nieces and nephews and 10 aunts, one of them being her favorite, fun and hang-out partner, Auntie Jerlene “Tiny” Miller.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Janice C. Smith, 940 Ware St., Apt. 4, Blackshear.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Bishop Jessie Randall is the pastor. Elder Keith L. Kirksey, Pastor of The Repairer of the Breach Ministries, Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., will be the eulogist.

Interment will follow in the Union Chapel Church Cemetery, 3572 Pine Road, Mershon. The cortege will assemble at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the residence of her sister, Janice C. Smith.

The family especially would like to express great gratitude to LaShaun Muchison, RN, Harley Stone, LPN, Jutecia Pickney, RN, and Vanessa James, RN, of Hospice Satilla Hospice House for such excellent work and loving care, as well as other staff for their constant, attentive treatment of our beloved sister. We also want to thank Rainge Memorial Chapel and staff for making such wonderful arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to 10604 Scottsdale Court, Jacksonville, Fla. 3222 in support of her children.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond N. Harris

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Raymond Nathaniel Harris, 88, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.