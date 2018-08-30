August 30, 2018

Dewayne S. Parker

Dewayne Stuart Parker, 48, transitioned into eternal rest with his living God on Thursday (Aug. 23, 2018) at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., after a brief illness surrounded by his faithful and loving family.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1970 to Wanda Parker and the late Moses Jack Moody. He was a native of Waycross.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1988. While attending high school, he worked at the local Piggly Wiggly. He truly was a fun-loving “people person.”

Upon graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy. He attended basic training and advanced individual training at Great Lakes, Ill. Shortly after, he married LaTonya Williams. This union was blessed with three children.

His Navy duty stations included Pensacola, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., Mayport, Fla., Raleigh, N.C., and he retired from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va., in June 2008. His combat missions included Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

He received numerous awards and accommodations such as: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy E-Ribbon (2), Good Conduct Medal (6), National Defense Service Medal (2), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (7), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global Service Medal, Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Pistol Shot Marksmanship Ribbon, Gold Wreath Award, Flag Letter of Commendation, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bennie and Delores Parker, his step-father, Charles Neal, an aunt, Faye P. Taylor, an uncle, Orion Parker, and a brother, Eric Neal.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1025 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Wanda Parker Neal (Atlanta); a son, Jay Parker (San Diego, Calif.); two daughters, Aleisha Parker (Athens), Shayla Parker (Charlotte, N.C.); six brothers, Dave Parker (Atlanta), Darryl Neal (Portia), Kevin Neal (Atlanta), Hydric Neal (Anthony), Sean Moody (Lawanda), Atlanta, Eric Moody (Phyliss), Atlanta; step-mother, Lois Moody, of Atlanta; a special friend, Chanel, and her son, Greyson of Raleigh, N.C.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins from the Parker, Robinson, Conner and Moody families, and friends.

Friends are being received at the Parker residence, 1406 Colley St.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Richard S. Thornton

PATTERSON — Richard S. “Bosey” Thornton, 82, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 29, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Dan Cason Sr.

A funeral for Dan Cason Sr., 75, of Blackshear took place Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons, Ran Simmons, Cody Simmons, Matt Simmons, Trey Cason and Jon Cason.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the First Baptist Church MISFITS Sunday School Class and his classmates of the Blackshear High School class of 1962.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.