August 30, 2017

Pastine Queen Stringer

HOBOKEN — Pastine Queen Stringer, 81, of Hoboken, passed away Monday afternoon (Aug. 28, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Her parents were Thomas Earlyguy and Frances Lecory Queen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert Sheridan Stringer, two sons, Thomas Alton Lee and Eddie William Lee, four sisters, Mary Frances O’Quinn, Wilma Jean Queen, Willie Dean Walker and Florence Queen Aldridge, seven brothers, Thomas Queen “T.J.,” Jr., Ellis Carol “E.C.” Queen, David Bennett Queen, Bobby Queen, Joseph Queen, Joel Queen and Ezekiel Queen.

She was a waitress for many years before becoming a homemaker, and she attended Spring Hill Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, knitting and working in her yard. She had a green thumb that showed in her flowers that she grew.

She is survived by her grandson, Jason C. Lee, four great-grandchildren, Eddie Lee, Dominic Lee, Elaney Lee and Taylor Lee, a sister, Magdalene Q. Davis, of Hoboken, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken with the Rev. Butch Hickox officiating.

The family will receive friends at her residence, 183 Crossland Lane, Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

The family is asked to be at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Annie Mae Bryson

A funeral for Annie Mae Sills Bryson, 76, of Waycross, took place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Atkins and the Rev. Ashley Corbitt officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were James Sills, Dan Sills, Rubin Sills, Douglas Sills, Rusty Highsmith and Curtis Campbell.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Jamestown Baptist Church Faithful Followers Sunday School Class.

Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Willie Roy Bess Sr.

The funeral for Willie Roy Bess Sr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James AME Church, Pearson.

The address is 478 W. Albany Ave., Pearson.

Burial will follow at the Pearson Cemetery, Pearson.

Repast will be held at the St. James AME Church social hall.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Harrell’s Funeral Home in Douglas.

Mozell J. Tolbert

Mozell Johnson Tolbert, of Homerville, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29, 2017) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Tolbert residence, 3242 Pearson Highway, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Charles W. Riggins

A memorial service for Charles Windell Riggins was held Tuesday evening at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Carter officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.