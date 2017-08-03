August 3, 2017

Betty Davis Aldridge

Betty Katherine Davis Aldridge, 63, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Blackshear to the late Reason and Mary M. Smith Davis and lived in Waycross most of her life. She was a seamstress and enjoyed quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell L. Aldridge.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Aldridge (wife, Elizabeth), of Hoboken; two daughters, Tammy Sturges (husband, Tony), of Waresboro, and Tabitha Vine (husband, Dominic), of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four brothers, Glenn Davis (wife, Beatrice), of Brantley County, Jimmy R. Davis (wife, Magdalene), of Brantley County, Ronnie E. Davis (wife, Flois), of Alma, Mark A. Davis, of Brantley County; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hester Lee Booth Grant

PATTERSON — Mother Hester Lee Booth Grant, 72, of Patterson, received her itinerary from the heavenly airlines boarding pass seven, first class seat 26 (Wednesday, July 26, 2017).

Waiting at the Heavenly gates were a set of wings specialized for a woman who loved the Lord, her children, grandchildren and served diligently in her church and community. These wings were customized to honor a woman who housed, fed, loved and nurtured everyone she encountered.

She was born Feb. 18, 1945 to the late Major Ira Booth Sr. and Bessie Lee Booth and was raised by her grandparents, the late Willie and Estella Booth.

She joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson, at the age of 12. She later joined St. James Missionary Baptist on the Ridge Church, Patterson under the leadership of Pastor J.M. Butler Sr. She was an active member in the church until she moved with her family to Philadelphia, Pa. There she was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

In 1990, she returned home with her family and rejoined St. James Missionary Baptist Church under the Rev. Lloyd Butler. She immediately picked up where she left off. She was the leader of the St. James No. 2 choir. There she served faithfully until her health began to decline. Regardless of her health status, she loved to attend church every Sunday morning and especially Sunday School. She was appointed assistant mother of St. James in January 2017.

She met the love of her life in 1956 and Sept. 15, 1962 she was joined in holy matrimony to Jonathan Grant. They were happily married for 54 years. To their union, eight children were added.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Major and Bessie Booth, two sisters, Rosa Wright and Ora Mary Johnson, three brothers, George Washington Sr., Curlee Booth and Major I. Booth Jr., a granddaughter, Kallee Palmer, and two great-grandchildren, Ahmad Pearson and Demarian Palmer.

Her legacy will forever live on through those who will cherish her memories, her husband, Jonathan Grant; four daughters, Brenda (Jerome) Palmer, Blackshear, Yvette Frazier, of Brunswick, Venturine (Danny) Daniels, Lake Stevens, Washington, and Thelma Mason-Grant, Atlanta; four sons, Keith Frazier, Patterson, Kevin (Melanie) Frazier, Fayetteville, N.C., Malcolm (Danica) Deshields, Jacksonville, Fla., and Gary McWhorter, Philadelphia, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Wilson and Estella (Robert) Ashley, Patterson; a brother, Andrew Booth, Patterson; six sisters-in-law, Mageline Hicks, Punta Gorda, Fla., Connie (Herman) Lincoln, Patterson, Linda Grant, Richmond, Va., Wanda Washington, Waycross, Rose Ann Booth, Patterson; three brothers-in-law, Thomas Grant, Jesup, Archie Grant, Mechanicsville, Va., and Ulysses (Geraldine) Grant, Rochester, N.Y.; two aunts, Cleo Williams, Gainesville, Ga., and Irene Dobson, Zephyrhills, Fla.; a godchild, Rayn Rhem, of Fairburn; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family is currently receiving friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Jerome) Palmer, 341 Walker St., Blackshear.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 5610 Washington Lane, Patterson.

Words of comfort will be delivered by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Herman Lincoln.

Interment will follow in the St. James on the Ridge Cemetery near Patterson.

The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at 341 Walker St., Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Izzie Mae Bennett Bess

Izzie Mae Bennett Bess, 57, of 910 Deputy St. Waycross, transitioned peacefully Sunday morning (July 30, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

She was born in Alma to the late Gary and Mary Francis Bennett Dec. 11, 1959. She was a graduate of Waycross High School class of 1978. After high school, she worked many jobs as a private elderly sitter, seamstress and factory worker.

Although excelling at every task or job, in 1996 she started pursuing her true passion and gift. In 1997, she earned her diploma in early childhood development from Okefenokee Technical College at the top of her class. After graduation, she was immediately offered a position at Okefenokee Child Care Center.

During her career, she received numerous awards and accolades for distinguished achievements. Her main focus was to bring out the best in each child despite mental or physical setbacks. And Izzie did.

From the hyperactive child to the child suffering from Downs syndrome or the child that hadn’t displayed any interest in learning, she encouraged them to be and do their best. She was a passionate childhood literacy advocate and was determined to teach each one of her students to be able to read.

During this time she helped mold the minds of hundreds of children and swaddled and nurtured just as many infants as young as six weeks old.

These children who experienced her love and gentle care became affectionately known as “Izzie’s babies.” Not only did she touch the lives of the children but also her fellow staff members. In 2014, she made the change from child care to elderly care employed with Tender Care Visitation Services as a certified nursing assistant.

She was now able to show that same love given to the very young population to the aging population. Visiting with each consumer was a joy for her and many looked forward for her return to their home. In 2015, she took a new position at Baptist Village Nursing Home spreading love and light wherever and with whoever was in her presence.

Her gift of caring, compassion and sense of humility impacted the lives of many in which that spirit, her spirit, lives on.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gary and Mary Bennett, her sister, Nancy Taylor, her brother, William Bennett Sr., and son, Corey Mitchell, and a special fur grandbaby, Pablo.

She leaves to cherish her memory a very loving devoted daughter, T’Sha, and a dedicated son-in-law, Roberto Ramos Sr., Waycross; a grandson, Corey Ramos, who she affectionately called Pootie; step-grandchildren, Roberto Ramos Jr. and Tito Ramos; brothers, Frankie (Ula) Bennett, Waycross; Gary (late Lenora) Bennett, Eastman, and Edward (Stacey) Bennett, Waycross; sisters, Jeannette Bennett and Rosemary Bennett, both of Waycross, Linda (Marion) Spence, College Park, Ella (Horace) McGahee, Brunswick, Juanita Riley, Jacksonville, Fla., Mary (Larry) Douglas, Riverdale, and Barbara (Calvin) Doss, Dallas; special nieces, Ash’Leigh Dixon, Duluth, and Lundi Cobb, Waycross; very close friends, Wilta Givins, Tanjaka Taylor and Debra Wells, all of Waycross; and a very large host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross where the Rev. Ferrell Malone is pastor.

The Rev. James Moses, of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Clearwater, Fla., will offer words of comfort.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Flowers and cards are welcome and appreciated. Alternative memorial gifts may be made by donating to the Okefenokee Regional Library, the Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy or Hospice Satilla in her honor.

Family and friends are being received at the family home place, 1016 Deputy St., Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, at 1016 Deputy St., Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Jones Jr.

Frank Jones Jr., 86, of 1427 Thomas St., Waycross, began his transition to glory Sunday night (July 30, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House with his loved ones at his bedside. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

“But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.” I Peter 5:10

A native of Waycross, he was born Dec. 1, 1930 to the late Sarah Echols Jones Burdine and K.C. Jones. During his childhood, he was raised by his mother, uncle and aunt, Bishop H.J. and Mother Shirley Echols. He had two sisters who preceded him in death, Alberta Jones Herrington and Aretha Jones Harris. At an early age he gave his life to the Lord.

He was a 1952 honor graduate at the Center High School being recognized in the National Honor Society. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged and relocated back home and began to work at various restaurants.

He worked long hours at The Ware Hotel, The Elks Club and The Green Frog. In 1969, he began his career with CSX Transportation. He started as a chef and moved up in the company retiring as a utility operator in 1999. He retired with the name “The Living Legend.” Shortly after retiring, he worked as a short order cook at Jerry J’s Country Café.

He was an influential man of God and was always encouraging the old and the young to stay with the Lord. He stood strong as a kingdom builder, pioneering leader, skilled carpenter, talented cook and an anointed gospel filled organ/piano player.

He was known for being an excellent provider to his wife and family. He had a reputation at the Center High School for being one of the most sharp, well-groomed men in Ware County. His passion was playing the organ and he loved driving a luxury car. He was a family man who was well respected and loved throughout the community and various cities. He has been honored for his leadership, community service and outstanding achievements by a number of diverse civic leaders.

He joined the First Born Church of the Living God, Inc. (the Mother church) for more than 30 years under the leadership of his uncle, Bishop H.J. Echols. He served as the Waycross district field worker, church musician (under the tenure of Lillian Hollis) and church cook preparing for many national, diocese, district and local meetings. On Aug. 11, 1969, at the Hicks Temple First Born Church, Nahunta, the Lord gave him a vision to organize the Spiritual Restoration Organization.

The organization was approved by Bishop Echols. He led the organization with Elder W.L. Rhoden serving as vice president.

The Spiritual Restoration served as an aid to win souls for Christ to help the Waycross district while serving as the district fieldworker. As the movement began to grow many other reformations began to join. The Spiritual Restoration Organization is currently active today. He owned two buses that he used to pick up members of the mother church, and the Spiritual Restoration Organization.

He was an energetic, expert carpenter specializing in house remodeling, new construction and other woodwork projects. He built beds, cabinets, countertops and dressers. He trained a number of junior carpenters. He constructed, installed, repaired and modified wooden and metal structures at the Elizabeth Baptist Church, Argyle, and Saint James Freewill Baptist, Nicholls.

In his many homes, he continued to work around the house, installing wood cabinets until his health began to decline. In October 2016, re-roofed his utility house.

As an executive chef, he was known for many dishes but everyone loved him for his Hawaiian fruit fritters. From 1999-2003 he served as the chef of the First Born Church Seminary and Training School.

He owned and operated Jones Catering Services. The Jones family has spent countless hours laboring in the kitchen for church functions, weddings, family reunions, banquets and other events. He loved to serve and watch people enjoy his food. He was very confident and believed in a neat, beautiful presentation along with consistency of good taste.

He traveled from Southeast Georgia to South Florida playing the organ and organizing church choirs for more than 50 years. Until his brief illness, he played the organ for four churches every Sunday. He was the minister of music at several churches, First Born Church (Mother Church), Bethel Temple First Born Church (Blackshear), First Born Church No. 2 (Hebardville), Spiritual Body Holiness Church (Alma,) Brown’s Chapel A.M.E (Homerville), Saint James Freewill Baptist (Nicholls), New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church (Waycross), New Pleasant Grove (Waycross), Elizabeth Baptist Church (Argyle), New Elizabeth Baptist (Dixie Union) and Saint James Missionary Baptist (Patterson).

He was a faithful musician who didn’t play for money, but his compensation came from the multitude of blessings from the Lord of life, health and strength.

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife who stood by faithfully by his side, Annie Lois Jones; continuing his legacy are his children, Sarah Francine (Ronald) Wilborn, Augusta, Rickey Laverne Jones, Newton, Ala., Cheryl Ann (Herschel) Swint, Jesup, Debra Elaine Jones, Jacksonville, Fla., Jacqueline Cassandra (Donnell) Hill, Waycross, Miranda Yvonne (Bernard) Benson, Felicia Katrina Rogers, Dublin, and Antrena Lorann (Tyrone) Holloman, Waycross; 14 grandchildren, Didra Francine Wilborn, Helena Toray Wilborn, Ronald Rockeem Wilborn, Derick Tyrone (Whitney) Jones, Shantizia Nicole (Eric) Figgs Jr., De’Aira Lachelle Jones, Raja Shamar Bradley, Tyrone Franklin Holloman, Herschel Swint, Lashira Swint, Jarvares Swint, Antjuan L. Robertson, Myshuray F. Benson, Bernara Ary’ana Benson; nine great-grandchildren, Destiny, Deshodd, Mykell, Isaiah, Alayah, Amyah, Alirah, Eric III and Samuel; a special daughter-in-law, Pamela L. Jones; three close cousins, Bishop Jerome Wilcox, Trenton, N.J., Missionary Algertha Perry and Frank Taylor; one sister-in-law, Leatha Carnegie O’Neal; three brothers-in-law, Nathanial (Maxine) Robertson, Freddie (Jeannette) Robertson and Jackie Robertson, all of Waycross; three god-children, Shamieshala Horne, Jessica Daniels and Ryesha Butler; and a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless numbers of friends.

Visitation will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the Upper Room, 702 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at H.J. Echols Memorial Tabernacle, 1120 H.J. Echols Drive, Waycross.

Bishop Michael Flynn is the pastor and words of comfort will be delivered by Elder G. Bobby Hall of Greater Hall Temple, Church of God in Christ, Brunswick.

Interment will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery with military honors.

The cortege will assemble at 3:20 p.m. Saturday at 1427 Thomas St.

The family is receiving friends at 1427 Thomas St., Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Minor Lee King Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Minor Lee King Dixon, 94, of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning (Aug. 1, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear, March 21, 1923, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked for several sewing factories in the area as well as the Spatola Shoe Factory in Blackshear for many years. She was also a housewife who enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Avant and Mary Isabelle Walker King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Asbury Dixon, an infant daughter, Linda Sue Dixon, a grandson, Jason Dixon, two sons-in-law, Franklin Clark and Benji McMillian, her sister, Mae Bell Dixon, and all four of her brothers, Albert King, Lester King, Andrew King and L.J. King.

Survivors include four daughters, Carrie Clark, of Blackshear, Geneal Dixon, of Atlanta, Audrey McMillian, of Homerville, and Polly (Billy) Harrison, of Blackshear; her son, Lewis (Debbie) Dixon, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Winifred King, of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren, Eddie Clark, Allen (Robin) Clark, Walter Clark, Cary (Jenny) Clark, Stacy Strickland, Gene Lofton, Josh McMillian, Justin (Wendy) Dixon, Lee Ella (Michael) Shaver, Samantha (Danny Sutton) Clark, Julie (Kevin) Parrott, Rebecca Adams, Michelle Council and Melissa Dixon; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles A. Raulerson

Charles Anthony “Chuck” Raulerson, 54, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (July 28, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health Center in Waycross

Born in Folkston, Aug. 24, 1962, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #No. 270. He played football at Blackshear High School where he was an outstanding player and was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Big Truck PaPa.”

He was the son of the late Carlos Osborne and Barbara Ann King Raulerson.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Carla Ann and B.J. Barber, of Bickley, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael Anthony and Heather Raulerson, of Blackshear, and Luke Isom Raulerson, of Orange City, Fla., a brother, Carl Raulerson, of Patterson, four grandchildren, Ethan Barber, Hannah Barber, Macie Barber and Greyson Raulerson, and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pineview Cemetery in Folkston.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 4 to 6 at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge 270, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy A. Altman

PATTERSON — Peggy Aspinwall Altman, 88, of Patterson, passed away early Wednesday morning (Aug. 2, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson, Feb. 7, 1929, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked for the Echols family at the former Patterson Café as well as working for the Pierce Shoe Factory and the Julie Hat Factory.

An easygoing lady, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where she was in the Ladies Sunday School Class.

She was a daughter of the late Jincy Aspinwall. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 ½ years, who affectionately called her “Puddin,” Joseph Leon Altman.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Steve Crump, of Patterson, her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debbie Altman, of Patterson, her former daughter-in-law, Kathryn Altman, of Blackshear, five grandchildren, Susan Altman, Donna (Brian) Butler, Lori Marx, Shelly (Randy) Cox and Stefanie (Chris) Swain, six great-grandchildren, Davis Butler, Cody Butler, Isabella Marx, J.C. Marx, Christopher Swain and Matthew Swain, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

A private entombment will be held at the Raulerson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock at the church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Sapp Thomas

HOBOKEN — Doris “Dot” Sapp Thomas, 91, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday evening (Aug. 1, 2017) at Garden View Retirement Living in Blackshear, following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she wsa the daughter of Walter Tillman Sapp and Cora Bell Hall Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Thomas Jr., a granddaughter, Terri Jones, a step-son, Benny Thomas, a sister, Helen Williams, and a brother, Aubrey Sapp.

She was a homemaker and a member of Hoboken Baptist Church, although she attended Hickox Baptist Church for many years. She sang in the choir at church and was a member of the TEL Sunday School Class at Hoboken Baptist Church and a member of the Garden Club. She loved cooking, working in her flowers, spending time at the beach and she most of all loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include one son and a daughter-in-law, Ronnie Hickox (Rita), of Dandridge, Tenn.; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann Jones (Johnny), of Hoboken; four step-sons and their spouses, Terry Thomas (Charlene), Jimmy Thomas (Lorna), Paul Thomas (Bonnie) and Keith Thomas (Zada), all of Hickox; five grandchildren, Tara Fowler (William), of Maryville, Tenn., Tami Ford (Justin), of Maryville, Tenn., Cindy Morgan (Joey), of Hoboken, Johnny Jones Jr. (Stacy), of Lakeland, Fla., and Derick Jones, of Waycross; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a step daughter-in-law, Ruby Thomas, of Nahunta; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Sapp, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Derek Jones, Joey Morgan, Johnny Jones Jr., Kevin Bass, Drew Harris and Robert Thomas.

Honorary pallbearers will be the TEL Sunday School Class and the employees of Garden View Retirement Living.

The family will receive friends at the home of Ann and Johnny Jones, 233 Terri Way, Hoboken.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Saturday morning by 10:30.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

