August 29, 2018

Lois Meeks Gunter

Lois Meeks Gunter, 82, of Blackshear, died Monday evening (Aug. 27, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

She was born in Bacon County to the late Demery and Francis Sapp Meeks. She lived in Waycross most of her life where she was a homemaker and a member of Genoa Street Church of God (currently University Boulevard Church of God). She always loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Allen Gunter, daughter, Vickie Staley, grandson, Layne Dixon, two sisters, Irene Matthews and Oveda Fullard, one brother, Forrest Meeks, daughter-in-law, Brenda Gunter.

Survivors include four children, Jackie Gunter, of Waycross, Glenn Gunter, of Waycross, Keith Gunter, of Waycross, and Teresa Dixon (husband, Randy), of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Michael Morales, of Jacksonville, Fla., Michelle Walker, of Waycross, Samantha Stone (husband, Les), of Waycross, Kacie Hayes (husband, Nick), of Milledgeville, Melissa Steele (husband, Gordon), of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Kyle Gunter, of Waycross, Kristina Gunter, of Blackshear, Josh Gunter, of Jesup, Clark Dixon (wife, Ashley), of Blackshear, and Emmeline Dixon, of Blackshear; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Carlos Meeks, of Nicholls; one sister, Etrelle Parks, of Virginia; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon beginning at 3 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.