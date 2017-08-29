August 29, 2017

Dawn C. Rhoden

CALLAHAN — Dawn Crawford Rhoden, 51, of Callahan passed away Friday morning (Aug. 25, 2017) at Community Hospice Warner Center of Northeast Florida following an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, she was the daughter of Jasper Robert Crawford and Melva Kay Thrift Crawford, of Callahan, Fla.

She was an operations manager for a non profit organization. She attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hilliard, Fla. and enjoyed researching genealogy. Most of all she enjoyed her book reading.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Henry Carrington Rhoden, of Callahan, Fla.; a son, Wesley Rhoden, of Callahan; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rachel Mewbourn (A.J.), of Georgia, Emily Rhoden, of Iowa; two grandchildren, Rayne Harper and Gemma Mewbourn; her parents, Jasper Robert Crawford and Melva Kay Crawford, of Callahan; one sister, Cheryl Healen, of Jacksonville; two nieces, Callie Funderberk (Ian), of Florida, and Cady Healen, of Jacksonville.

A funeral was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jesse Pickett and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Chapel Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Richard Rhoden, Tracey Sweat, Aaron Chastain, Mike Morgan, Tyler Morgan and Jud Pate.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Raymond N. Harris

Raymond Nathaniel Harris, 88, of Patterson, passed away early Sunday morning (Aug. 27, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Blackshear, April 27, 1929, he lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for a number of years before moving to Patterson 41 years ago. He was a retired mechanical engineer with the U.S. Corp of Engineers and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church where he was in the Men’s Bible Class. He loved to play the guitar and travel in his RV.

He was a son of the late James Allen and Emmaline Godwin Harris. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Smiley, and a brother, the Rev. Clyde Harris.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Virginia Harrison Harris, of Patterson, two sisters, Jewelle Thomas, of Ocilla, and Maxine “Tootsiee” (Gene) Cowan, of Patterson, two brothers, Harley (Ann) Harris, of Patterson, and Buford (Martha) Harris, of Monroe, Ala., and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Charles W. Riggins

Charles Windell Riggins, 68, died Sunday evening (Aug. 27, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

He was a native of Waycross, but lived most of his life in Brantley County. In 2003, he retired from Boilermaker Local 26 in Savannah after 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ivey Riggins and Beulah Mae Carter Riggins, one son, Charles Anthony Riggins, two brothers, Walter and Joseph Riggins, and one nephew, Eric Riggins.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Crews Riggins, of Brantley County; three grandchildren, Lanie Ennis (Justin), Molly Myer and Colby Riggins, all of Brantley County; four great-grandchildren, Trig, Tuck, Thatcher and Teller; daughter-in-law, Mary K. Riggins; special niece, Maggie McArthur; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service until 8 p.m.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com