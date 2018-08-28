August 28, 2018

Dan M. Cason Sr.

Dan M. Cason, Sr., 75, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 27, 2018) at his residence following a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 16, 1943 in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Warren Estes and Irene Harris Cason. A lifelong resident of Pierce County, he was a 1962 graduate of Blackshear High School.

He was retired from CSX Railroad in Waycross following 38 years of service. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the MISFITS Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilda Podeyn, a step-sister, Faye Boker, and a step-brother, Billy Courson.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ann Hodges Cason, of Blackshear; his son, Danny Cason (wife, Marie), of Blackshear; his daughter, Lisa Simmons (husband, Randy), of Blackshear; five grandsons, Ran Simmons, Matt Simmons, Cody Simmons, Trey Cason (wife, Marah) and Jon Cason, all of Blackshear; a great-granddaughter, Hazel Mae Cason, of Blackshear; his brother, Thomas Sheppard, of California; a step-sister, Dorothy Brooks, of Blackshear; a step-brother, Carl Courson (wife, Phyllis), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and also immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Debora Passetti

Debora Passetti, 63, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away Monday (Aug. 20, 2018) surrounded by her loving family, at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice.

The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 23) at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, Tallahassee.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 24) at Four Oaks Church, Killearn Location, 4500 W. Shannon Lakes Drive, with a reception following.

A private interment was held at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, Miss. 38802 or www.globaloutreach.org

Debora was born Jan. 19, 1955, in Waycross, to William Kenneth Livingston and Gladys Livingston Crawford. She graduated from Glynn Academy in 1973. She was an artist and loved blessing her friends and family with her art. Some of her art was featured on the cover of The Seaside Magazine.

She was a member of Four Oaks Church where she was very active before her battle with cancer. She enjoyed meeting with her prayer group, attending Bible studies and visiting with her friends. Her door was always open and it was a normal site to see people there at various times of the day or night.

She opened up her home to many people. She had a Chinese family who came to live with her to have their second child. They became part of her family as many people did that she opened up her home to. She also opened her home to a foreign exchange student from Japan. Mia Uchida also became a part of her family as well.

She had a heart for the Chinese students who were attending FSU. She was concerned about where they would spend eternity. She had them over every Sunday evening for a Bible study and food. Many of them also became a part of her family.

She was an avid runner who ran many half marathons, 5-k’s and 10-k’s. She completed the Disney Marathon for her 50th birthday alongside her sister, Anita Livingston Rudzinski.

She also had a heart for missions and has been to Peru, Nicaragua and China to share the love of Jesus.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Bill Passetti; sons, Steven Passetti (Kelly) and Taylor Passetti (Ingrid); her mother, Gladys Livingston Crawford (Jessie), of Waycross; sisters, Anita Livingston Rudzinski (Mike) and Donna Livingston Sowell (Dan); grandchildren, Sammy Passetti, Crisman Passetti and Oriana Debora Passetti; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and had a special bond.

Kelly Barber, of Bevis Funeral Home, is assisting the Passetti family with their arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.bevisfh.com

Marjorie J. Foskey

Majorie Janell Foskey, 78, of Waycross, went to be with the Lord Sunday night (Aug. 26, 2018) surrounded by family and close friends at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eula Mae (Bennett) Clark, two sisters, Joyce Degl and Linda Hendricks, one brother, David Clark, four grandchildren and one niece.

Survivors include her husband, Edwain “Ed” Foskey; her children, Michael Pitts (Sue), Steven Hall, Janell Flansberg (Max), Cynthia Bertrand, Richard Hall and Tina Lankford (Bryan); two step-children, Eric Dale Foskey (Stephane) and Debra Ann Foskey; and her siblings, Roy Bennett (Cindy) and Anna Rougas (John).

She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren along with a handful of nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her and will miss her very very much.

She loved to live life to the fullest and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Such a caring person, she was very involved in her church and she loved teaching Sunday School to the children.

She also enjoyed traveling with family, but never going without her two fur babies, Sissy and Sassy.

She was asked how she would like to be remembered and all she said was, “Don’t cry for me, for you know I am a child of God, and I will be with my loved ones that have gone before me to my Heavenly Father.”

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lois Meeks Gunter

Lois Meeks Gunter, 82, of Blackshear, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 27, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.