August 28, 2017

Annie Mae Bryson

Annie Mae Sills Bryson, 76, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (Aug. 26, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 11, 1941, in Watertown, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Johnny Wesley and Julia Ann Highsmith Sills. She lived for several years in Glynn County before moving to Ware County in 1954. She was a bus driver for Okefenokee RESA for several years and was a bookkeeper for Precision Auto Supply in Waycross. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church where she attended the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Bardin, and five brothers, George Sills, Johnnie Lee Sills, Cleo Sills, Tommie Lee Sills and James Howard.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charlie Bryson, of Waycross; her son, Andy Bryson (wife, Susan), of Waycross; her daughter, Charlene Hodges (husband, Buddy), of Macclenny, Fla.; three grandchildren, Glenn Fitchett (wife. Regan). of Blackshear, Mae Jacobs (husband, Stevie) of Brunswick, and Dusty Hodges (wife Brittany), of Macclenny, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Allie and Sadie Hodges, all of Macclenny, Fla., Kellen Fitchett, of Jamestown, Carson Martin, of Blackshear, and Noah Jacobs, who is expected to be born very soon; one sister, Rachel Rentz (husband, Talmadge), of Waynesville; one brother, Raiford Sills, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

All members of the Jamestown Baptist Church Faithful Followers Sunday School Class are requested to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to be at the church by 10:30 a.m.

The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, Attn: Building Fund, 3800 ABC Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn C. Rhoden

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Dawn Crawford Rhoden, 51, of Callahan, passed away Friday morning (Aug. 25, 2017) at Community Hospice Warner Center following an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of Jasper Robert Crawford and Melva Kaye Thrift Crawford, of Callahan, Fla. She was an operations manager for a non profit organization. She attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hilliard, Fla. She enjoyed researching genealogy and most of all she enjoyed reading books.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Henry Carrington Rhoden, of Callahan, Fla.; a son, Wesley Rhoden, of Callahan; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rachel Newborn (A.J.), of Georgia, Emily Rhoden, of Iowa; two grandchildren, Rayme Harper and Gemma Mewborn; her parents, Jasper Robert Crawford and Melva Kay Crawford, of Callahan; one sister, Cheryl Healen, of Jacksonville; two nieces, Callie Funderberk (Ian), of Florida, Cady Healen, of Jacksonville.

A funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church in Brantley County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Jesse Pickett and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Chapel Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Richard Rhoden, Tracey Sweat, Aaron Chastain, Mike Morgan, Tyler Morgan and Jud Pate.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Svajunas Urbanavicius

Svajunas Urbanavicius, 52, died suddenly Thursday (Aug. 17, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Jonava, Lithuania and lived most of his life there before moving to the United States of America in 2001. He was preceded in death by his father, Algimentas Pranas Urbanavicius. He served in the Soviet Union Army as a prison guard for the military in Vladivostok. He was currently a crew leader and master painter with Krystal Klean of Jacksonville, Fla. He was loved very much and will be missed by all who knew him. He not only loved his family in Lithuania, but loved his family in the United States too.

He is survived by his wife, Tina L. Eklund. of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Simonas Urbanavicius (wife, Evelina), of Kaunas, Lithuania; a daughter, Nikki Eklund, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Easton Milligan and Clayton Milligan, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; his mother, Ona Zilinskaite Urbanaviciene, of Jonava, Lithuania; and expecting a granddaughter, Samantha Urbanaviciute, of Kaunas, Lithuania.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

Mary Moore

Mary Moore, 75, of 817 Lee Ave., died Saturday night (Aug. 26, 2017) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of her son-in-law and daughter, Ronnie and Carolyn Owens, 1009 Carswell Ave.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Raymond N. Harris

Raymond N. Harris, 88, of Patterson, passed away early Sunday morning (Aug. 27, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Hone.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Willie Mae Howard

A homegoing celebration for Willie Mae Howard took place Saturday afternoon at River of Life Church with Senior Bishop Leonard Goode officiating.

Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were David Benjamin, Calvin Howard Jr., Ralph Rogers Jr., Cornelius Grant, Joseph Howard III and Harry Ross Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were David Benjamin Jr., Jaylen Howard, Jizel Ross, Elijah Howard, Harry Ross and Phillip Ross.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Frances Edith Dye

A funeral for Frances Edith Dye took place Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Burial took place in Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, Ala., with Dr. Paul Murphy officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers were David Cook, Randy Yonz, Jay Howard, Keith Crummey, Tommy Tapley, Robby Sowell, Jim Helms and Tony Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers were Memorial Satilla Health System Auxiliary.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Nelson Edwin Johns

A funeral for Mr. Nelson Edwin Johns took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten officiating. Burial was in Zion Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Buddy Johns, Timmy Johns, Ricky Johns, Randy Johns, Ronnie Johns and Scottie Johns.

John Paul Pike

A memorial for Dr. John Paul Pike was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with Dr. the Rev. Delos L. Sharpton and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were PAL Sunday School Class, 101 Golf Group and Supper Club.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.